For the team of eighth-grade players representing the Gwinnett Football League at the Football University National Championships, the third time was definitely the charm.
Coached by Gwinnett County native Chris Gant (who played in the GFL as a youngster), the youth football team defeated a squad from Mississippi 36-0 on Tuesday (Dec. 21) in Naples, Florida, to claim its third consecutive FBU crown. The same team won the sixth-grade title in 2019 and the seventh-grade championship in 2020.
“It’s been special to win the national championship three times; it’s very rewarding,” said Gant, who has served as a head coach in the GFL for the last five years. “The kids bought in from Day 1 and did everything we asked them to do. I’m very proud of them.”
The road to Naples started close to home in Buford when GFL-Georgia defeated two other teams in its region — entries from South Georgia and the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association — to advance to the FBU bracket, where GFL-Georgia played three games in four days to bring home its third straight championship trophy.
In the opening round on Saturday, Dec. 18, the local heroes bested Southwest Florida 42-12 and then on Sunday, Dec. 19 survived their biggest challenge of the tournament against a team made up of players from South Carolina and North Carolina in the semifinals. GFL-Georgia defeated the Carolina team 18-13 to advance to the finals against Mississippi.
“That was a fun game to be a part of because it was very competitive,” said Gant. “The real challenge was the Carolina game. We had four turnovers. We were up 12-0 and right before halftime we fumbled on their 2-yard line. We felt that if we had scored right before the half, the game was over because we’d never really been tested. ... It got tight, but we pulled it out.”
Not unlike the Little League World Series, teams come from all over the country to compete in several different age groups at the FBU tournament. The eight regions — representing a total of 64 teams — making up the tournament field included Georgia, Florida, Atlantic, Northeast (Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island), Northwest, Pacific, Central and Texas (the region the Mississippi team came from).
Gant was particularly pleased with the victory because he was able to do it with many of the same boys who were coached by him and his staff in sixth and seventh grade. While the team is comprised primarily of players living in Gwinnett County, some players are from other metro communities.
“The majority are from Gwinnett County,” he said. “We do have some kids from outside the county. When I got picked to be the head coach, I knew where this (FBU) tournament was headed and I made the decision we had to get help outside the county, just to compete with the Browards and Dades in Florida. We had to expand our roster.”
And when he was invited to coach the team three years ago (when the players were sixth-graders), he did so on the condition that he would be able to coach the same team for three consecutive years, rather than hand the team off to another coach at the end of the season and take on a new sixth-grade team.
“I just moved up with them. Instead of permanent staffs that stay with the same grade every year, I wanted to build relationships and connections and carry a group all the way up,” he said. “And spend three years with them.”
Gant also noted that the GFL-Georgia eighth-grade team also won its third consecutive national championship, displaying the recent dominance of Georgia in the FBU tournament. The title was the GFL-Georgia program's 10th overall since 2012.
The players from this year’s team will now move on to high school and Gant said he and his staff stand ready for whatever comes next.
“We don’t know yet which age group it’s going to be but we’re going to be involved,” he said. “We’re going to carry our same staff but we’ll be starting over, building relationships with some new young men. We’re ready to start this all over.”
Members of the GFL-Georgia championship team are Deronte Broughton, Tyriq Green, Bryce Green, Matthew Strickland, Harrison Robinson, Dylan McCoy, Anthony Davis, Nassir McCoy, Jalen Williams, Christian Ward, Julian Lewis, Rahsaan Isaac, Kobe Adeleke-Hokes, Jonathan Stafford, Katrell Webb, Tyler Atkinson, Hannibal Navies, Kanon Nelson, Sedric Addison, Cameron Wood, Jareq Johnson, Antavion Smith, Jahmir Joseph, Jude Cascone, Damyon Pearson, Jordan Carter, Preston Clark, Kingston Fitzhugh, Bryce Perry-Wright, Semaj Fluellyn, Dimitri Payton-Glenn, Brody Smith, Cristian Robles, Langston Hogg, James Morrow, Alex Demesier, James Gregory, Mason Townsend, Zelus Hicks, Drew Maloney and Deuce Geralds.
Gant’s assistant coaches are Dre Chambers, Keith Chambers, Bryan Cherrie, Rod Dollar, Clay Gant, Devonte Mack, Jay McCloskey, Eric Ritland and Duwinn Simmons.
