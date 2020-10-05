BDSC_0433.JPG
Norcross' Kenneth Clark (10) runs for a touchdown as Lanier defenders give chase in a Gwinnett Football League eighth-grade game on Saturday, Oct. 3.

 Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

FOOTBALL

Archer

12-year-old: Michael Hamm

Eighth grade, Division II: David Eberly

Brookwood

8-year-old: Aidan Perry

Buford

8-year-old: Connor Woods

9-year-old: Colt Gindlesperger

10-year-old: Dylan Shultz

11-year-old: Brock Lowe

12-year-old: Jaden Callaway

Eighth grade, Division II: Offensive line

Collins Hill

8-year-old: Camden Williams

9-year-old: Jaylon Jones

10-year-old: Jace Frank

11-year-old: Jerrell Mouzon

12-year-old: Aaron Bigman

Dacula

6- and 7-year-old: Dawayne Lee

11-year-old: Ziair Patton

12-year-old: Brandon Santos

Eighth grade: Ghustice Brownlee

Duluth

8-year-old: Noah Holman

10-year-old: Bryson Jones

11-year-old: Cam Jones

12-year-old: Daverin Geralds

Lanier

12-year-old: Mike McGee

Eighth grade: Logan Laughlin

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Richard Samuel

8-year-old: Tristan Geiger

9-year-old: Sencee Geheb

10-year-old: Fredrick Moses

11-year-old: Alexander Garcia-Soto

12-year-old: Jaden Caldwell

Eighth grade: Hector Davies

Mill Creek

12-year-old: Benjamin Hall

Mountain View

8-year-old: Chase Taylor

9-year-old: Graham Williams

10-year-old: Offensive line

Norcross

10-year-old: Jordan Colon

12-year-old: Kendall Edwards

Eighth grade, Division II: Kenneth Clark

North Gwinnett

8-year-old: Adrian Ponzio

9-year-old: Defense

11-year-old: Max Patterson

12-year-old: Charley Piper

Eighth grade: Aden Yi

Parkview

6- and 7-year-old: Ryan Jones

8-year-old: Kendrick Jackson

10-year-old: Aiden Howard

12-year-old: Troy Stigger

Peachtree Ridge

6- and 7-year-old: Marcus Berry

9-year-old: Julian Fleury

11-year-old: Logan Herring

12-year-old: Detwann Collins

Eighth grade: Alexander Knight

CHEERLEADING

Archer

Fifth grade: Maggie Mahaffey

Eighth grade: Sarah Collins

Brookwood

First/second grade: Jillian Baldwin

Third grade: Aleena Gilani

Fourth grade: Braelyn Conner

Fifth grade: Sydney Higgins

Sixth grade: Ruthie DeLong

Seventh grade: Tion Wilder

Eighth grade: Ximena Rodriguez

Buford

Third grade: Camdyn Perlotte

Sixth grade: Isabella Lowe

Seventh grade: Celia Lowery

Eighth grade: Lila James

Collins Hill

First grade: Makenzie Williams

Second grade: Aaliyah Disroe

Third grade: Madeline Binn

Fourth grade: Imani Stetler

Fifth grade: Mya Acosta

Sixth grade: Jenna Hall

Seventh grade: Isabella Wilder

Eighth grade: Teionna Washington

Dacula

Second grade: Amira Boone

Fourth grade: Mia Figuero

Sixth grade: Madison Mulhall

Seventh grade: Alana Bryce

Eighth grade: Chloe Davis

Duluth

Sixth grade: Kinadey Hirst

Seventh grade: LaNiyah McDowell

Eighth grade: Alivia Watson

Lanier

First/second grade: Olivia Bamberg

Third grade: Bonnie Buchanan

Fourth grade: Presley Carlon

Fifth grade: Sydney Bateman

Sixth grade: Jules Diaz

Seventh grade: Avery Prado

Eighth grade: Brooke Ziemann

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Avazoe Johnson

Third grade: Maliyah Johnson

Fourth grade: Autumn Chapman

Fifth grade: Kaya Brown

Sixth grade: Madeline Reynolds

Seventh grade: Jessica Martinez

Eighth grade: Aniya Johnson

Mountain View

Fifth grade: Kinsley Spotts

Sixth grade: Tylah Jones

Norcross

Eighth grade: Ariana Winters

North Gwinnett

Third grade: Camila DeLaRosa

Fourth grade: Piper Wargo

Fifth grade: Hannah Bennett

Seventh grade: Emma Doherty

Eighth grade: Jordyn Paschall

Peachtree Ridge

First/second grade: Layla Collins

Third grade: Allysa Gribble

Fourth grade: Reginae Howell

Fifth grade: Haedyn Montgomery

Sixth grade: Jayce Williams

Seventh grade: Caroline Vaughn

Eighth grade: Kayla McCall

Shiloh

First grade: Greyson Burns

Second grade: Ghia Flagler

Third grade: Zipporah Jones

Sixth grade: Anaiyiana Cruz-Leverock

Seventh grade: Aaniyah Byrd

