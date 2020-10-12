The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
12-year-old: Jayden Carr
Eighth grade, Division II: Ashton Diggs
Brookwood
8-year-old: Josue Cortez
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Beckett Higginbotham
8-year-old: Brian Stone
9-year-old: Mason Degon
10-year-old: Cooper Latson
11-year-old: Tyson Matz
Eighth grade, Division I: Caden Elinburg
Eighth grade, Division II: Garrett Spence
Collins Hill
8-year-old: Nicolas Basulto
9-year-old: Joseph Hampton
10-year-old: Amari McBride
11-year-old: C.J. Johnson
12-year-old: Elvis Arnwine
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Princeton Patterson
10-year-old: Jahiri Chandler
Eighth grade: Camden Hodge
Duluth
10-year-old: Isaiah Reeves
11-year-old: Khyrin Galmore
12-year-old: Whole Defense
Eighth grade: Michael Barlow
Lanier
12-year-old: Amatama Eminefo
Eighth grade: Cooper Martin
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Javis Thompson
8-year-old: Edin Pasovic
9-year-old: Josie Ulysse
10-year-old: Allan Moise
11-year-old: Jaren Joseph
Eighth grade: Noah Davis
Mountain View
8-year-old: Jaxton Braswell
9-year-old: Gavin Cole
Norcross
12-year-old: Joshua Burks
Eighth grade, Division II: Justin Wright
North Gwinnett
7-year-old: Andrew Agazzi
9-year-old: Charlie Robinson
11-year-old: Henry Robinson
12-year-old: Christian Campbell
Eighth grade: Nathan Shaffer
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Chase Riggins
8-year-old: Cooper Faulkner
11-year-old: Andrew Chisolm
12-year-old: Mycah Mitchell
Peachtree Ridge
6- and 7-year-old: Entire team
10-year-old: Zain Belfield
11-year-old: Joel Bradford
12-year-old: Jayson Stack
CHEERLEADING
Archer
Fifth grade: Lily Friend
Eighth grade: Kaitlyn Vallotton
Brookwood
First/second grade: Lexie Taylor
Third grade: Corynne Mahdavi
Fourth grade: Kayden Hill
Fifth grade: Scarlett Busby
Sixth grade: Leah Varon
Seventh grade: Phoenix Brown
Eighth grade: Maleya Walker
Buford
Third grade: Gabriella Canale
Fifth grade: Brooke Dispain
Fifth grade: Emma Fountain
Sixth grade: Alena Sharp
Eighth grade, Division II: Caroline Humphrey
Eighth grade, Division I: Logan Plouffe
Collins Hill
First grade: Zoe Acosta
Second grade: Maddie Berrian
Third grade: Joss Beck
Fourth grade: Yasmin Lopez
Fifth grade: Juliana Hart
Sixth grade: Zion Carpenter
Seventh grade: Kelsey Kegbob
Eighth grade: Cy’mone Stewart
Dacula
Second grade: Brianna Busacco
Third grade: Olivia Hart
Fifth grade: Isabella Simmons
Lanier
First/second grade: Riyan McDonald
Third grade: Alaina Jusi
Fourth grade: Eva Polstra
Fifth grade: Brianna Hefner
Sixth grade: Madison Brady
Seventh grade: Hailey Wood
Eighth grade: Ange McFarlane
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Aaliyah Allen
Third grade: Brailyn Rodell
Fourth grade: Natalee Vallejo
Fifth grade: Kendallyn Agnew
Sixth grade: Ariana Aaron
Seventh grade: Quintazia Godbolt
Eighth grade: Lelia Coffi
Mountain View
Third grade: Chloe Monroy
Fifth grade: Lilly Lemon
North Gwinnett
Fourth grade: Ashlyn Talamas
Seventh grade: Mia Holmes
Peachtree Ridge
First/second grade: Kylie Jackson
Fifth grade: Saniya Lillie
Sixth grade: Briley Grizzard
Seventh grade: Asia Burden
Eighth grade: Arianna Magbagbeola
