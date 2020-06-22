Steve Less has been the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team’s pitching coach since joining the program prior to the 2014 spring season. The Ohio native played baseball at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and one professional season with the Slippery Rock Sliders of the Frontier League. He coached previously at Wittenberg and Iowa Wesleyan.
Less talks with Christine Troyke about his interesting journey to GGC and to coaching baseball, his love of pimento cheese and more in this edition of “Getting to Know.”
CT: Where did you grow up?
SL: I’m originally from Sheffield, Ohio. It’s right outside of Cleveland. It’s on the westside of Cleveland.
CT: What was your best pitch when you played?
SL: I guess my fastball. I also had, in college I developed a splitter. So I had that splitter as well. So I’d say offspeed-wise it was that.
CT: What was your most memorable game as a player?
SL: I have a few of them. One of them, the college one, I had a perfect game going until the last inning. It was I think the first or second hitter and I got into a full count and I literally threw a pitch, the catcher didn’t move, nothing moved, closed his glove and it was right on the outer half. I can never forget it. And umpire goes, “Ball four.” The guy took it and he was about to walk back and the umpire goes, “Ball four.” I’ve never seen my head coach get so mad. He just jumped on the dugout and started yelling at the umpire and saying “Do you know what’s going on right now? He’s earned that pitch. You’ve been calling it that day.” So basically my perfect game got halted.
CT: Were there things you learned as a young player the hard way that you tried to mitigate for your guys now?
SL: Of course, I think that’s the reason why I coach. When I was growing up, Cleveland, Ohio, it’s not about baseball. Football and basketball kind of reign supreme in that part of the country. I don’t blame anybody. I feel like the coaches I received throughout my career, they were good people. But it was thirsting for information and thirsting for a better way to go about it and I really never got it in my opinion. It was one of those things when I became a coach I wanted to fill in the holes I always wanted to have filled when I was a player. That’s what I try to do mechanics-wise, structure-wise, a lot of things. I did a lot of research to try and figure out the best way. I’ve learned a lot along the way.
CT: Would you say it’s split between learning from metrics that have become more relevant now, but also perhaps how to take care of your body and ways to extend because it’s undoubtedly a strenuous job?
SL: It’s a bit of both. I learned a lot about the arm care. I’ve talked to (GGC director of sports medicine and performance) James Williams about that. We’ve really done a lot of arm care to preserve the arm, strengthen the arm, the rotator cuff and the scap. The weight room, when to lift, how to lift, just really taking care of your body conditioning-wise. It’s interesting, delivery-wise, the pitching delivery, I don’t teach what was taught to me when I was younger. But it’s not because of anything I did, it’s where pitching is as a whole in baseball. It has evolved to a place where we’ve kind of looked back. When I was pitching, and I’m talking high school and younger in that area, it’s just the evolution of pitching and motion and biomechanics. It’s just kind of evolved. You have to keep up with that. I’ve learned how the body works and the best way to communicate it with the pitchers.
CT: Did you see yourself ending up as a coach or was there a different career longterm plan when you went off to college?
SL: When I went off to college, I always wanted to play (pro baseball). I played a little bit of Frontier League, like semi-pro a little bit. But I got hurt. The reason I got hurt was because of lack of training, lack of knowledge. It wasn’t anything severe. My injury, it wasn’t Tommy John. It was just the way I was taking care of myself. It was more of the lack of knowledge of how to take care of myself, doing proper lifts, things with the arm care that weren’t available then and there wasn’t the knowledge then. It was more of that, the reason I got hurt and never played after a certain point. It wasn’t anything career ending or snapping my arm or anything. My arm would just constantly hurt all the time. Looking back and understanding what I know now, if I would have just taken care of myself in certain ways and I probably would have had a better chance of continuing to play. It was lack of knowledge as opposed to coaching or anything like that.
CT: Was your first coaching job at your alma mater?
SL: Yes, it was. I volunteered there. After I got done playing, I had a bad taste in my mouth with baseball. I didn’t want anything to do with baseball for two years. So my buddies that I actually played college baseball with, they all lived in Chicago. I was like wallowing in mediocrity in Cleveland, Ohio. I was selling nuts and bolts. It was like the worst job. You’ve heard of Fastenal. I used to work for them and I was just in misery. I was hating life. They said, “Hey, why don’t you live in Chicago for awhile and figure things out?” All my buddy could offer me was a couch. So with no job, no money and a couch, I went up to Chicago and just tried to figure out my life.
CT: It’s nice to be in your early 20s.
SL: I had all my possessions in a car, you know what I mean. I’ve got to get out of there. I went up there for a weekend, put in my two weeks (notice at my job) and I was off to Chicago. But I really hated, I didn’t want baseball, just because of the way I got released and all that stuff. I couldn’t even watch it. The crazy part, my apartment in Chicago was in Wrigleyville. I heard it. I didn’t watch it. I couldn’t do it. I literally was taken to a White Sox game. I got free tickets and I almost broke down. I was like, “This is what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to go back to baseball.” This was April or May. I called my college coach and said I want to get back into this. The next fall I started volunteering at my alma mater and went from there.
CT: What other stops did you make before coming to Atlanta?
SL: I was at Whittenberg and then I coached for a summer in a college league, the Great Lakes League. I went to Iowa Wesleyan College, at the time it was NAIA, they’re now currently D-III. My first paid job was Iowa Wesleyan College. My dad got diagnosed with ALS and they were in Atlanta at the time. When the market crashed in ’08, he lost his job and the closest he could find from Cleveland in his industry was Atlanta. He moved down and my mom moved down a year later with him. It was 2012 and I came down to Atlanta because he was diagnosed with ALS and I moved down to help them. They actually lived in Lawrenceville. I coached at Emory University prior to here. The only reason I’m at GGC was a buddy of mine had one of those baseball academies and he was opening this academy. He said, “Hey, I’ll pay you the salary, everything.” It just didn’t work out. They had to close. I was there three weeks and they close shop. I left a college job and it’s now September. I can’t get into college anymore. What am I going to do? This was ’13 going into ’14. The pitching coach job for GGC kept popping up on all the boards. I called some people around and I called a coach I was coaching with and he knew (former GGC head coach) Brad (Stromdahl). He was an old man. He said, “Why don’t you just call and see what’s going on?” It posted in September and then closed. It posted in October and then closed again. … So I called Brad’s office, which was not even in (the athletic) building yet, it was over there (in an academic building). He actually picked up. If you know Brad, he never picks up the phone. It’s a miracle he actually picked up the phone. I was like this pitching coach job keeps popping up online and I literally just said is it still open, what’s the problem, I’d like to put my name in if it’s still open. But it seems like it keeps opening and closing. He said no, there’s a computer problem here and the HR department keeps posting this thing and they’re not supposed to. I don’t know what happened. It was early in GGC athletics. That’s what he told me. I don’t know if it’s true or not. It is Brad Stromdahl, you know. He said we’ve had a pitching coach this whole time. For some reason I keep getting phone calls about this. I was literally about to say thanks for your time and Brad goes, “Tell me about yourself.” I just told him my story. He said, it was Tuesday, and he said, “Why don’t you come in Thursday and we’ll talk?" And I’ve been here ever since.
CT: There are obviously a lot of things that kept you here.
SL: It’s a great place to work. Everybody is great. The staff is great, just from (athletic director) Dr. (Darin) Wilson to (assistant athletic director for operations) Doug (Court) to (director of sports information) Dale (Long) to (athletics video and broadcasting coordinator Matt) Mahoney. They’re just really fun to work with. The culture and atmosphere have been great here. I haven’t been here since Day 1, but I’ve been here since ’14, so really close. It’s really the people, the people are awesome to work with. The facilities are great. You can’t ask for a better place resource-wise. Lawrenceville’s great. Atlanta’s great. It’s almost like a perfect storm. Everything you would need to build a college program we have, from location to the school itself to the staff to the resources. It’s been really fun. But the people are what make it really fun.
CT: What was your first impression of Sheets (head baseball coach Jeremy Sheetinger, who just completed his first year at GGC)?
SL: It was good. I knew Sheets before because he was in the liaison position (for the American Baseball Coaches Association). He came here to film (an ABCA video series) and I got to meet him then. He’s always been a super nice guy, funny, a lot of energy. It’s fun energy, good energy. We’ve always hit it off and got along. He’s bald with a beard. I’m bald with a beard. We were always joking around that we looked the same. So I knew him a few years prior. He’s always been a class act, really positive. I was excited when he got the job, like this is going to be awesome.
CT: What is your go-to comfort food?
SL: I guess I should go with something Southern. I like pimento cheese. Pimento cheese or shrimp and grits. But I like more pimento cheese. I like the different plays on it. If you’ve ever been to Southbound, it’s in Chamblee. It’s actually where my wife and I got married. They have this play on pimento cheese and it’s amazing. We get it every time. But for some reason I like pimento cheese. I’m a big cheese guy.
CT: Is there a place back home in Cleveland where you have to go eat?
SL: There is one place, I don’t know if it’s still there. My grandfather used to take me to this ice cream shop. It’s more nostalgic than anything. It was those Saturdays he would take me to get my hair cut and we would go get ice cream. If that barber shop was open, I don’t think it’s still open, but I would go get my hair cut and get some ice cream, just more nostalgic for my grandfather. I didn’t really get into food until I got to Chicago. I’m not a foodie, but I got more into it I guess.
CT: If the sun’s out and the windows are down in your car, what music do you want up loud?
SL: It’s Kenny Chesney. He’s my favorite. I like the beach vibe. I like his old stuff, his nostalgic stuff. So anything with Kenny Chesney I’m blaring it in my car for sure.
CT: Are you a good singer?
SL: No. So the music has to be up loud, the windows have to be down, there has to be a lot of noise. I am not a good singer. I know my strengths and it’s not that.
