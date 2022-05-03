Aaron Hill has started his new job as the first head football coach at Seckinger, Gwinnett's newest high school opening to students in August.
The Florida native was offensive coordinator and strength coach at Loganville last season after previously spending two seasons as offensive line coach and strength coach at Grayson, where he helped the Rams to the 2020 state championship. Hill, a former football player at LaGrange College, also coached at the college level early in his career.
In this installment of "Getting to Know...," Hill talks with staff correspondent Mike Faulkner about his journey from Florida to Seckinger, his family and more.
MF: Where does your football background start for you?
AH: I started playing when I was in high school. I grew up in Pensacola, Florida, really Gulf Breeze, which is south of Pensacola. Played four years in high school and was fortunate enough to play in college. I was in the inaugural (football signing) class for LaGrange College. So I've been a part of starting a program as a player. I got to see the process and saw a lot of development and a lot of growth. I got to see that with my coaching staff in college and I always said if I got the opportunity to do that it would be a neat experience to create your own traditions organically as opposed to coming in and trying to recreate or interchange what somebody has done. Played four years in college and got into college coaching.
I coached the offensive line and was the head strength coach at Greensboro College in 2010 and was there for a year. From there, I got an opportunity to go to Marshall University and be a defensive graduate assistant working with the secondary as well as the strength graduate assistant over the summer. I was there for four years and was in a different role every year. I also got the opportunity to go to the University of Georgia with Coach (Mark) Richt and work on the offensive staff with Brian Schottenheimer in 2015. After that, I had to make a decision as a family. Do we keep trying to be a college football coach and probably sacrifice my time with my job? So we made the decision to transition to high school. I’ve known Ahmand Tinker for many years and asked him how to get certified to be a teacher. He walked me through that process and helped me figure out where I wanted to go.
Jason Carrera, who is now the AD at Central Gwinnett, was the head football coach at Meadowcreek, responded and said, 'Hey, I have a long term sub position, let's sit down and have a conversation.' Then I ended up getting a teaching contract from Fulton County and ended up going to Chattahoochee High School for three years as the O-line and strength coach. (Grayson head coach) Adam Carter was looking for an O-line coach and strength coach and through some references, he DM'ed me on Twitter and asked if I would be interested in coming to Grayson High School. My response was yes. I was there in 2019-2020 and won a state title. Then I got the opportunity to go to Loganville High School as the strength coach and offensive coordinator. I had no desire to leave there. I was happy to be there to build. Jason from Central Gwinnett called and asked did I submit my resumé to Seckinger and he said I needed to. Somebody else called me and said the same thing, asking if I submitted my stuff to Seckinger and I said no, and they said I needed to. I submitted my resumé, Kelli Poff, our AD, contacted me that night to bring me in for an interview. I knew the moment I visited campus it was for me. It gives me a sense of peace and this is where I’m supposed to be.
MF: What was your favorite type of play?
AH: Some people are married to schemes. To me football is a personnel-driven game. I could have something I love but if my kids can’t physically do it then who cares. Now there are principles I believe in. I believe the best play in football is Inside Zone because you can marry it to so many different things. To the defense they think it's the same play in seven different ways but to the guys blocking it, it's all the same play. Sometimes less is more. Give a kid clean and concise rules where he can play really fast. In reality, people have to execute it. You're talking 14- to 18-year-old kids who are taking classes, who are getting broken up with for the first time by a girlfriend, who might have who knows what going on at home.
MF: What did it mean for you when you won your first conference championship and what did it teach you in the long run?
AH: Perseverance and consistency more than anything. We won that in my third season so my junior year. And if you look at the first two years we were 0-20. We were getting destroyed 56-0 no matter who we were playing. We were all 18-year-old freshmen going against 22-year-olds. We weren’t physically developed yet. It didn’t matter if we were down or up, the standard was the standard we were going to play hard, execute at a high level and have fun doing it. Let’s make it fun. That’s the biggest thing because I look back and we came in with 120 of us and 27 of us graduated. Most people can't handle failure and try to remove themself. Instead of figuring out what we need to do to fix it and get better. And we figured it out and we won a lot of football games because of it. The work is the work in order to be successful.
MF: Tell me about your family and how you all came together?
AH: I was married previously and I have a son from a previous marriage. I had not been on a date for four or five years. My wife was my first date after my divorce. We went to TopGolf in Alpharetta. We played golf for 2 1/2 hours and she destroyed me. She’s an athlete and she was killing me. Other than one of us being out of town, for about six years we spent every day together. She provides me peace. When I go home it’s a sense of peace, it's calm. It’s one of the many reasons why I love her.
MF: How does it feel coaching in one of the most competitive counties in the state of Georgia?
AH: It's not that big of a deal. I've been in the SEC. I've been to Conference USA. Football is football I don’t care where it is. At the end of the day when the ball hits the foot you have to go out and execute. Who you go against does not matter; it's all about how your kids execute at a high level.
MF: How does it feel to be in a similar type of situation like when you were at LaGrange?
AH: When it got announced that I would be the head coach at Seckinger, my old coach from Lagrange Todd Mooney, who’s the AD at St. Pius now, called me and said, 'You didn’t get enough of this as a player, you wanted to go through this again.' I said yes, sir. Being able to build it from the ground up, lay the foundation and create the standards not just for football but for the school as a whole. After talking to so many different colleagues they all said the same thing: every coach should do it once but they would never do it again. You should see the process and get a better understanding of starting a school.
MF: What are some standards you are instilling to your team?
AH: Right now it’s simple. I believe less is more. I want them to be great teammates. This is a belief I have, 'When you walk into a room, you're the least important person in that room. It shouldn’t be about you, it should be about your teammates.' I believe in servant leadership, that’s what I was taught as a kid. Greatest leader of all time served others and you can do that as a teammate. But when you're training you should be selfish for your own success because you're pushing yourself to be the best you can be so we can be the best we can be.
MF: What have you and your family done in your free time?
AH: We are a softball and gymnastics house. We have a 21-month-old son and we watch a ton of Cocomelon. I know all the songs , we dance to all of them but I don’t watch a lot of football. If we do watch sports our little one is all in. He cheers them on, if they clap, he claps. That's why we like gymnastics and softball, it's a lot of clapping. The angle for the football game is terrible. They never give you all 22 views of everything. There's a coach's view and I want to see everything. My wife coached softball previously before Hudson was born and it's a more exciting game. The NFL games' pace of play is slow. I grew up where we watched college football so I didn’t have a favorite NFL team. Then in college I don’t have a favorite team so I watch games of guys I coached with. We watch a ton of cooking shows. We love Food Network. We really enjoy cooking. We like being at home and being relaxed. Life is good.
