Brookwood grad Nate Hamilton is the new head boys basketball coach at Seckinger, Gwinnett's newest high school opening in August.
Hamilton has spent eight of his nine years coaching in Gwinnett, beginning with two years as a community coach at Brookwood. He coached two seasons at Archer and four at Buford under Eddie Martin, a tenure that included a 2019 state championship. He joined Lambert as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. He played at Georgia College and was an all-county player at Brookwood, where he broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game.
In the latest edition of "Getting to Know...", Hamilton talks with staff correspondent Mike Faulkner about his new job, his high school career, his favorite player and more.
MF: How does it feel to be the first head basketball coach at Seckinger High School? And what does it mean to you to start the program?
NH: It's really cool. It feels great after meeting with Coach (Kelli) Poff (Seckinger's athletic director), Mrs. (Memorie) Reesman (Seckinger's principal) and (assistant principal) Mr. (Jimmy) Fisher and speaking with people around the community. Every mentor I’ve talked to said you need to do this and it's a great opportunity. I’m really excited to be the first basketball coach here and open the school. I think people are going to be blown away at how awesome the school is going to be. My wife and I actually live in the community, so it’s neat that my head coaching job is in a system we’re living in.
MF: What is the key thing you're going to teach your players?
NH: Every elite program I’ve been a part of whether it's Buford basketball with Eddie Martin or the Lambert lacrosse program that I'm a part of now, it’s building it from the ground up and instilling discipline and pride in your program. Having kids play super hard and play for each other, love each other and love their school. And I hope I can instill those values in our kids to make them super proud to be a part of it. Ultimately I’d love for a young kid that’s growing up in our community can’t wait to put on that Seckinger uniform.
MF: What fundamental do you feel separates good players from great players?
NH: The best of the best prepare in a different way and that’s not just players. I think coaches are the same way as well. I worked for the best, Eddie Martin. I thought I knew basketball when I got to Buford and I was humbled. The preparations that go into running championship programs, from four on one in August all the way up till the season, then all over again in the spring and from scouting is all so important. So I think what separates most people from everything else is preparation. I think you can teach kids how to shoot, dribble and pass but if you're not taking time to prepare on your own, I think that’s what separates the good from the elite.
MF: What’s your favorite aspect of basketball?
NH: I’m a big team guy. I had a great high school experience with my high school teammates, who I still talk to. One of them is still my best friend. But in college, those are my guys. Four of them were in my wedding. The team aspect of basketball is what I love a lot. I’m a training junkie. I love the flow and the movement of basketball. The preparations and all the little things and I still love them to this day.
MF: When did you realize you wanted to be a coach and that it was for you?
NH: I had a great high school coach, Craig Witmer, who's still teaching at Brookwood. He was my high school coach and he was a guy I really looked up to. The way he treated his players, the way he poured into us. I couldn’t have had a better coach. I knew I wanted to be a coach after playing varsity for Coach Witmer. My plan was to coach at college and do that stuff, I found out how tough that is. And when you play five years of college basketball by the end of it you're gassed. It took a month after starting a real job after graduating college, I called Daniel Bowles from Brookwood to ask could I help. He was nice enough to let me help. Archer High School hired me and Coach (Tim) Watkins hired me. Had a great experience there and then was lucky to get over to Buford and learn from the best. And the coaches at Lambert have been great, too. I’ve known I wanted to be a coach my entire life.
MF: What's your basketball history?
NH: I picked up basketball the summer after freshman year of high school. I got to play varsity as a sophomore and fell in love with it. I trained super hard. I joke all the time if you look back at the all-county team my senior year we had guys like Tanner Smith, Howard Thompkins and Teondre Williams who played professional and there was me. I always joke about that. I was lucky to play at Georgia College in Milledgeville for five years for Terry Sellers. I had a great experience, I was the classic overachiever, worked super hard, had some breaks go my way but I like to think it’s because I earned that.
MF: In your point of view, what's been the most challenging thing about basketball as a whole?
NH: The game has changed a lot. You have to constantly adapt to how the game is changing. Players today are a lot more skilled than when I was playing. I think offensively if you're an offensive guy you really need to let your players play and play to their strengths and don’t try to confine them to this offense or move. That’s what I learned from Coach Martin is we trained and did everything we could with them but at the end of the day players make plays. I think that’s what I’ve learned because your team changes every year and you have to adapt and let the kids play.
MF: What’s been your greatest accomplishment in basketball?
NH: Winning a state championship (with Buford) in 2019 was pretty awesome. That was pretty cool but also humbling because we worked so hard that year and when you win a state championship you look at your staff and everyone else and think what’s next. What do we prepare for now? That was humbling because I thought it would be this wild moment but it was really humbling and reflective because we worked hard and these kids were amazing. I was also a part of two NCAA Tournament teams at Georgia College.
MF: What’s your family background?
NH: I grew up at Brookwood in Snellville. My wife grew up in Lilburn so she went to Parkview. We met in college and have been married almost eight years. We have two boys, Tucker and Wesley.
MF: Are you going to have them play basketball as well?
NH: That’ll probably end up happening. My parents were so good with me. They let me do what I was passionate about. They never forced me to play any sport. They let me pursue whatever I wanted. If it was up to my dad I would have raced dirt bikes but I was just a junkie for hoops. I’m going to get them in the gym. They're going to live in there, but it’s up to them if they want to pursue it or not. If they want to be great, it’s tough.
MF: Who’s your favorite basketball player of all time and or team?
NH: My favorite player of all time is LeBron James. You talk about growing up as a seventh- and eighth-grader when he got drafted and get to watch him be great. My favorite team of all time would be the Detroit Pistons with Chauncey Billups, Lindsay Hunter, Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace. That's when I really fell in love with basketball those years around 2004 and 2005. Those Piston games were fun.
