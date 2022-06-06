Parkview grad Kelly Hayden was promoted recently to head volleyball coach at her alma mater, where she works as an English teacher. Hayden played volleyball at Parkview, earning Gwinnett Daily Post Super Six honors her senior season. After graduating from the University of Georgia, she started at Parkview as a cheer coach and later a volleyball coach.
In this edition of “Getting to know…” Hayden talks with staff correspondent Lindsey Bornhorst about her experience at Parkview, her journey to becoming the Panthers' head volleyball coach, her team values and more.
LB: So I understand you were quite the volleyball player once, so how did you end up back at Parkview as a cheer coach?
KH: So, I started my teaching career and coaching career at Parkview. I went there and it's such a warm community that kind of pulls you back in so I was kind of excited to start back there and start back in the gym. And I just felt like at the time I wasn't right for the program as it was then — I was a brand-new teacher. And so I kind of stepped back from it. And then was asked, but I missed building the relationships with the girls. I really enjoyed that part. And when a cheer opportunity came, I kind of jumped back into coaching any way that I could so I did cheer and I know pretty much nothing about cheer ... It was great working with a lot of strong women and like co-coaches and learning about the sport and the girls and I had a great time, but I kind of felt a little bit done with it and so an opportunity to do volleyball came and I was so thrilled to get back in the gym.
LB: Okay, awesome. So how exactly did that transition to volleyball happen? Was there just like a coach opening or you know, how did that go for you?
KH: So I had decided to be done with cheer and was kind of like, hmm, you know what, what can I do to fill my time? And my athletic director (Nick Gast) came to me and said Janelle Godfree, the previous coach ... wasn't wanting to do it every year. And so he asked me if I would do it, and I truly thought about it for like, five minutes and happily jumped.
LB: That's awesome. And where did you go to college?
KH: I went to the University of Georgia.
LB: Okay, me too. Go Dawgs!
KH: Go Dawgs for sure.
LB: And so do you have family here? What made you want to come back to Parkview?
KH: So I grew up in Lilburn. My whole family has moved out of the community, but still lives in Georgia. And when I moved back from college, I was living with them and kind of trying to figure out what I wanted to do. And the women in the community were like, oh, you should sub there. You should get kind of your hands back in Parkview. And I didn't even know I wanted to be a teacher or a coach. But I realized that I was looking for a job and I enjoyed my day setting at Parkview more than anything else. So when the opportunity came there to coach and teach I was thrilled.
LB: So was it the teaching that kind of drew you in at first would you say?
KH: Yeah, I was an English major, and I really didn't know what I wanted to do. I just wanted to talk about books all day. I wanted to have a job that would let me do that. And the English department at Parkview was really strong. And were super welcoming and I just took a long-term sub position. So I was like, amazing. This sounds great. And I just loved the kids and I loved coaching. So I was excited to kind of go in that path and it's definitely the right path for me.
LB: So back in high school, I know you were a Gwinnett Daily Post Super Six. Do you remember that being a really big deal when you got chosen for it?
KH: I do. I remember feeling incredibly honored. It's so nice. And I appreciate this in my players as well when you give so much of your free time to something. It's so nice to be kind of recognized for that hard work. So I remember that honor. Definitely for sure. Like just how I still remember my interview questions. And regretting some of those still.
LB: Okay, and what about rivalries seeing them now with your girls? Are they the same as they were when you played at the school? Or what are the kind of similarities that you see?
KH: Yeah, I think so. I remember I played club with a bunch of girls that played at Brookwood when I was at Parkview and so that always was a good one, a good rivalry and I think that still exists. So many of the girls play club in Gwinnett County, like all the other schools, and so they have that rivalry there ... I think that's definitely still alive and well, for sure. You know, coming from Parkview, you want to beat Brookwood. Definitely.
LB: I was just going to ask what club you played for in high school?
KH: I played with a bunch of different ones, but I ended my career for a few years playing at Tsunami.
LB: So outside of volleyball, what do you do for fun usually?
KH: I love to read. I know that's such an English teacher. But it's true. I love to read and it's one of my most like excited for the summer things as I get to read a little bit more.
LB: Do you have any books you've picked out to read for the summer?
KH: Oh, that is hard. That's tricky. ... I really liked like the 'Throne of Glass' series. I was such a Harry Potter kid. I love a fantasy book, anything like that. I love a good series.
LB: Do you think you'll want to stay in Lilburn long term? Do you see that as a place you'll be or do you think you'll maybe want to try to go somewhere else in the future?
KH: There's something (here). I'm not going anywhere. There's something so special about the Parkview community. We talk about it a lot. Kind of like, The Parkview Way and it just feels so special. I have so much support here in parents and my athletic director and fellow teachers that I just I feel like it's such a gift. So teaching and coaching at Parkview, I definitely don't see it as a jumping off point. I feel like I'm really excited to build. I can build here.
LB: What are you most excited about for being head coach? Congratulations, by the way.
KH: Thank you. I am excited about the talent. I was really blown away. I had been away from volleyball for years. And club has grown so much in Gwinnett County that a lot of these girls play year-round. And Janelle Godfree has instilled such a hard work ethic in the program thus far. But I'm really excited to see what these girls can do and the level they can play, or in which they can play because I think we're going to have a lot of fun.
LB: Do you have any standout players that you think are going to be big leaders on the team this year?
KH: Yeah, I would say Makayla Swearingen. She's going to be a senior, and she seems to be a leader on the court and she definitely worked hard in the offseason. Ainsley Gardner is truly a jack of all trades when it comes to playing and I think I could put her in any position. We have a lot of young talent this year. Our team has sophomores and freshmen, so I'm excited to see kind of how they all come together under some of our strong senior leadership.
LB: As a coach, what do you kind of value most or make most apparent to your girls when you're coaching them, not only about the sport but in general about life and everything?
KH: Parkview volleyball was so much of my identity as a teen. I had such a passion for the sport and so much pride in playing for Parkview that I think I want to instill that in them, that if you're going to do something, do it passionately, do it ardently. Work your tail off trying to be the best you can be at that. So yes, in the gym, yes in the classroom. But whatever skills that you take into lifelong learning or athletics is be passionate, work hard at whatever you're trying to achieve. And I think they’ll see a lot of results in that. I know that I did.
