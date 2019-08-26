Jeremy Sheetinger, who spent nearly four years with the American Baseball Coaches Association, was recently named as the new baseball head coach at Georgia Gwinnett College. He replaces Brad Stromdahl, who started the program and was hired as Georgia State’s head coach.
Sheetinger has been ABCA’s assistant executive director, coaching development and outreach since 2015, in addition to his duties as an associate scout for the Atlanta Braves during that span. He coached at all divisions of college baseball from 2004-12 before taking the ABCA job.
In this installment of “Getting to Know ...,” Sheetinger talks to staff writer Christine Troyke about a variety of topics, including the moment when he realized an NBA career was unrealistic, the impetus for getting back into coaching and what kind of sauce he prefers on his barbecue.
CT: A few weeks in, how are things going?
JS: Unbelievable. To be honest, it was a situation where, for these first three weeks, I felt like someone was going to pinch me and wake me up and it was going to be a dream.
I was working at feeling comfortable here because I think these are the best facilities in the country, we have the best athletic director in the country, we have the best athletic department in the country. My moment, I became the head coach at our first team meeting meeting. It was real when I got to stand in front of my players for the first time, preach a collective message and mentality of where we’re going and what matter to me and who I am. I think since then, I’ve slept better. I back to being me. I feel like I’m here to stay.
CT: You were living in North Carolina. How’s the move?
JS: If you know some realtors, let me know (laughing). It’s rolling. I’ve been driving down here for three, four, five days and driving back for the weekends. We’re still in transition. We’re really working hard at understanding the area. We have two small kids so we want to make sure the school districts are lined up for what we want for our kids. We’re sorting through all those things.
CT: Is this a recruiting time for you?
JS: Recruiting never stops. That’s 365. I think it’s an adjustment period. I think it’s recognizing that there’s change for our players, there’s change for me and we’re all in that uncomfortable stage. But we’re doing it together.
What I’ve learned, luckily though my experience, is change is uncomfortable, but it’s the only way to grow. So I’ve embraced it. I’ve wrapped my arms completely around it and held it close because that change is making me a better person, a better coach.
CT: You’re friends with Stromdahl, right? Any good stories?
JS: He’s the best. They hosted the Opening Round here in 2015 and one of my good friends, the coach at Midway University, was in that round. He and I talk every day. He goes, “Man, you’ve got to get down and see Gwinnett. They’ve got a great setup.” I said, “OK, man. I’ve got a summer camp down in Atlanta and I’m going to make sure after that camp I drive over.” It was about and hour and and I drove over just to walk the field.
Sure enough, Brad Stromdahl was in the third-base dugout and it was the first time we met. Three months later, I got the job at ABCA and he was one of the first people who emailed me. From that point forward, we talked just about every other day. The thing that drew us together is we both are not afraid to think outside the box. We’re both creative spirits and we both challenge each other intellectually. We’re willing to say, “I disagree with that.” For me, those are the friends I like to keep close
CT: He’s still close by (at Georgia State). Is that a good resource for you?
JS: Absolutely. We support them. They support us. We’ll keep those ties really close for sure. And for me, obviously, every day, I’m paying homage to what he’s built here the last seven years.
CT: Where did you grow up?
JS: In Frankfurt, Kentucky. Also known as God’s country. Capital city. I grew up there, coaching almost all of my college career in the state of Kentucky.
I played baseball, basketball, football. I played college baseball at Kentucky Wesleyan and then got right into coaching. I knew I wanted to coach from the age of 16.
CT: Was there a specific moment?
JS: State of Kentucky, basketball state. I was the chubby white kid who played basketball in his driveway that thought, one day, the NBA would need a 6-foot tall, 250-point point guard. That was my dream. I was going to play in the NBA. Baseball for me was a hobby.
It took a little league coach, Bud Ritchie, who drafted me as a 12-year-old and moved me in from right field to first base, from the nine hole to the four hole. He put his hands on me and said, “Hey, man, let me teach you baseball.” He taught me the ins, the outs, the blacks, the whites, the grays of the game. Hit, run, have fun, chew bubble gum — that was our mantra. That team went 19-1, won the Little League championship. He literally altered the trajectory of my life.
It didn’t hit my until I got a little more mature at 15 or 16 where I thought, in terms of career, I guess, yeah, I would want to coach. Because I would want to make the impact he made on me with other kids.
I had great high school coaches and a great college coach that just solidified everything for me.
CT: Sixteen is still pretty early to have that epiphany.
JS: The shift was this, I had a great English teacher and I could really write. She said I should pursue English in college. I went, well, if I’m an English major, then I could teach English, but I could also coach high school. That was my route — until sophomore year. My college assistant goes, “Hey, man, I know you want to coach high school baseball, but college baseball, this is all I do.” For me, it’s always been the teaching aspect. I told the guys (at our first meeting), you never have to call me “coach.” It’s Sheets. But know that I’m teaching.
CT: Since you’re a native Kentuckian, have you been to the infield of the Derby?
JS: I have not. It’s on the bucket list for sure. The school I was a head coach at was three miles from Churchill Downs. We would go the week of training at 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and see what that looked like then go home and watch it on TV.
CT: Well, and usually it’s either hot or rainy.
JS: And I’m not a suit guy.
CT: When you were hired here, you talked about how getting out of coaching to go to the ABCA really changed your perspective.
JS: It changed my life. To be fully transparent, over 11 years, coaching across all levels of college baseball, I have a lot of regrets. I think I approached it in a very egotistical way. I approached it in a wins, losses, chase championships way. When you do that and don’t have the maturity and perspective, you sacrifice relationships.
For me, that only became clear and I could only find the solution by getting outside the bubble. That’s what the ABCA provided me. It was a way to remove myself from that space, have the ability to look back with crystal clear focus and, more than that, creating platforms and initiatives and communication strategies to get with coaches.
With the podcast, I thought I was providing them with a resource, but I was getting a chance to talk with the best of the best. Being a man of faith, I felt like, man, I’m having this conversation for a reason. (These coaches are) bringing up relationships and focus on the players. You can win all the games in the world, but if you don’t have relationships, you don’t have anything. Having that message bombard me and go, “Oh, this is for me. Got it.”
So I spent the last four years learning that and then teaching that and preaching that. I needed to understand servant leadership. I didn’t have that before. It saved my life and it certainly changed the way that I’m a husband, that I’m a father and how I’ll be a teacher here.
CT: It doesn’t seem like it would be easy to get out of coaching. You wonder can you come back?
JS: I took the job at ABCA really on the commitment that I was not going to coach again. I had zero goals of ever going back to coaching. I defined myself as a coach. There was no other personality or perspective outside of it. I looked at it as an opportunity to reshape and reform and maybe redirect where my life was going to go.
At the time, (Chelsea and I) had just found out we were going to have our first child. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to be half-and-half as a coach and a dad. I wanted to be a great dad above all. So this gave me that opportunity to do that. I turned down a lot of opportunities to come back to coaching over those last four years. I knew if I ever did, I knew exactly what I was looking for.
It gave me that education of what to ask and what to pursue. When it came open, I’ve never attacked a job like I did this one. This is exactly where I wanted to be.
CT: When you were with the ABCA, did you get a chance to do a lot of traveling?
JS: Out of 52 weeks, I was probably on the road 30 of those weekends. I went to every single college baseball championship. This last year, I did five championships in 15 days. My wife hated me those two weeks.
I also all year attended specific tournaments or games to make sure we were interacting with our coaches and preaching the good work about ABCA to expand our membership. I love every piece of it because, for our association, we had never had that. We have to meet people where they are, in their office. That was a big mission of mine.
CT: I assume you’ve seen all parts of the country?
JS: I have worked, run, or directed a camp or coaching clinic in 38 of the 50 states, plus Canada, the Dominican Republic and Russia.
CT: Russia? When did you do that?
JS: This past February.
CT: February?
JS: Yeah, it was cold. We did it with the Russian national team. Myself and another coach went in to teach the American style of base running and infield play and hitting and catching. It was really a pretty humbling experience when you’re working with a national team.
CT: If you could go back, is there a spot you really liked?
JS: I would go be a waiter at Chili’s in San Diego. Just so I could live in San Diego. Or, in all my travels, Lawrenceville, Ga.
CT: You’re just saying that.
JS: Nope. It’s exactly where I want to be.
CT: How did you meet your wife?
JS: She was a college volleyball coach at Lincoln College in Lincoln. Ill. My best friend was the assistant there at the time for the baseball program. He invited me up to work a camp. We met and we were both in relationships at the time. Our groups hung out for the night and had a good time.
Then we went six years without talking to each other. My best friend says, “Well you’re single, you should reach out to Chelsea and see if she’s interested.” A month later we were dating. A few months after that we found out we were pregnant. A few months later we bought a house. A few months after that we were married. We did it backwards.
CT: Was there an official first date?
JS: Yes. I was coaching. She still lived in the Lincoln area. The conference I coached in, we were the only school in Kentucky. Everyone else was in Illinois. My first road weekend that I was close, I went up there and between games, I took her out and let my assistants watch the team. I took her out for dinner.
CT: Are your kids into baseball already?
JS: Sort of. My 3 ½ year old Cooper, I’ve never pushed sports on him. He is a fun-loving, energetic, eats dirt, chews on rocks kid. He is 1,000 percent me. C.J., our daughter, just turned 1. But honestly, the big piece, beside this place and how special it is, was that us both being college coaches, I thought what better way for our kids to grow up than on a college campus.
CT: Have you binge-watched anything lately?
JS: When I do have time, we’re big into “Designated Survivor.” “Last Chance U,” and I mean I’ll watch that in two days. “House of Cards” I watched four seasons in seven days if that tells you how much sleep I got.
CT: If the music is up loud, what is it most likely to be?
JS: Master P, ’90s rap, Outkast, UGK. I’m an old-school rap, hip-hop guy. It fits my Chrysler 300.
And I’ve been to 40 Dave Matthews shows. I met him at the 40th, which was unbelievable. I love old rock. But hip-hop is the neighborhood I grew up in.
CT: Off the top of your head, a few historical figures you’d like to have at the dinner table?
JS: Whoa. I’ve never even thought about an answer to this question. Well, one of my mentors, Augie Garrido, legendary coach at Texas and Cal State Fullerton. We became really close before he passed and I’d love to have dinner with him again. I grew up a basketball guy so I’d really entertain and dinner with Greg Popovich. He’s an outside the box thinker. And, you know, I think Babe Ruth would be a lot of fun to have dinner with.
CT: What kind, if any, sauce on your barbecue?
JS: (whistles) Wow. OK. Owensboro, quote-unquote is the barbecue capital of the world and I went to college there. I’m going to stay out of the vinegar/mustard conversation and just say spicy. I’m going to leave it there.
CT: What sides?
JS: Fried okra, baked beans and you better show up with some good cole slaw. And cornbread.