Hannah Keeling was named head men's and women's tennis coach at Georgia Gwinnett College in June, returning to a program where she already has won multiple national championships as an assistant coach from 2018-20.
Keeling was a successful NCAA Division I head coach the previous two years, including leading the 2021-22 Georgia State University women’s tennis team to a 17-6 spring record with a 9-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference matches. The team’s 2022 performance was a 15-win improvement from the season before she arrived.
Previously, she led the 2020-2021 Missouri State University women’s tennis team to a 12-10 record, an eight-win improvement from 2019-20.
Keeling is a former NCAA Division II top-20 singles tennis player who earned four first-team all-conference honors in singles and doubles at Clayton State University in Morrow from 2012-15.
Keeling spoke with staff correspondent Sarah Sims about her goals as head coach, her collegiate tennis experience and her passion for tennis in this edition of "Getting to Know…."
SS: So obviously, I hear that you have a little bit of an accent. Could you tell me where you're from?
HK: Yes, I'm originally from Southampton, England. But I've lived in Atlanta for, it will be coming up to my 11th year now.
SS: How did you get from Southhampton, England, all the way to Atlanta?
HK: Basically, through college tennis. I actually played at Clayton State in South Atlanta, so I came quite a while ago. In college, tennis kind of took off, and I pretty much spent the rest of my time off from college working in Atlanta. And that's kind of what initially led me to GGC as an assistant. Also, working in the high-performance area, that's what started me off at GGC as an assistant.
SS: Going back a little bit to Clayton State, could you tell me a little bit more about your collegiate tennis days before we get into your coaching?
HK: Yeah, so at Clayton State, we went on as a Division II program, which was great. I spent all four years playing. I managed to become in the top 20 in the country, which is pretty good. Yeah, and then going to school in the Atlanta area kind of led me into playing competitively. I played internationally, especially around Europe, in America, and then I decided to get into college coaching because Atlanta is such a huge hub for tennis.
SS: At what age and when did you realize that you really loved tennis? When did you know that you wanted to take it collegiately and as well as start coaching?
HK: I think after my first year, because my sophomore year, I knew I wanted to play college tennis. So I played my whole life since I was 6 years old. And then, you know, played a lot around here — a lot in the European circuit. And when I found out that the goal was to get a degree and come over here and play simultaneously, that was kind of a no-brainer. And then, when I was over here, I just loved the whole aspect of playing for a team. I love tennis. So it really must have been in my sophomore year when I realized that I wanted to get into high-performance coaching and definitely collegiate coaching. So it was both of those areas.
SS: With that being said, what was the switch from being a player to being a coach?
HK: Oh wow, that's a tough question. I think being able to see the game from a different perspective and being able to help someone because tennis is a very individual sport to play. Sometimes, you know, you're out there, and it's very, very mental. So being able to have the other perspective to be able to read a player with strengths and weaknesses and how, structurally, they can beat their opponent was always something that really drew me to coaching to be able to help athletes.
SS: For sure, I mean the mental aspect of any sport is just as important as the physicality for sure. I know that you were the assistant coach under (longtime GGC coach) Chase Hodges. What made you want to come back and become the head coach at GGC?
HK: Yeah, I mean, I had such an incredible experience at GGC and especially with Chase. He has a dynasty that he has built at GGC. It's really special to me. I had to take the opportunity to go off and have a Division I head coaching experience under my belt, which I did so those first couple of years. Still, when this opportunity opened, it was just one of those jobs you have to take in, especially in the tennis world, and I feel very lucky that I did. GGC is such a special place that I get to come back and the women and the men. So that's super exciting.
SS: With you coaching the men's and women's teams, how can you relate both to them and what would you would be able to do differently for each team?
HK: I think with both teams, I would say that with the women, obviously, I can relate to them emotionally, mentally, how they play and compete on the court. My personal experiences with the women's teams make me feel like it's dealing a lot more with the mental side. However, with the men you know, it is such a huge experience to be able to coach them. With the men, it's a lot more of how to compete, really pushing them to compete, making sure they believe that they can win, being really technical, and giving a lot of structure to their points. I think that is something that the men do well with, though.
SS: Speaking about this upcoming season, what are some goals that you want to set for yourself and just for the team?
HK: I'm going to add to what we just said before as well. It's always about the men and women at GGC. It's all about recruiting really well and looking for those players that really fit at GGC. And with that, I think it takes such a special unique player to play. So they have to really be able to work hard and fit what GGC is all about. That makes my job easier when we find those recruits.
SS: What about your personal goals for the year and what you have set for the team?
HK: It's definitely to continue the records and get national championships on both the men's and women's sides. I think that is always the No. 1 goal for the Grizzlies as a whole as a team. And for me personally, that is something I want to make sure that we continue to keep this dynasty that has been built at GGC. Then I really would like to keep the winning streak alive on the men's side, but just giving them the chance to win national championships on an individual basis, and then definitely on the team side is always to win another national championship.
SS: What do you think sets you apart from the other head coaches around your region?
HK: I think it takes a village to be able to do it. I do think that being familiar with GGC before helps me. I am essentially just coming home. And then it's all about the team aspects of the coaching staff, too. I think having a really good support system that aligns with the goals that I have for the team but also that the players have themselves. I believe it to be really special what we have, and what we get to do at GGC. So I have a great, excellent coaching staff and great support system that are all aligned to the same goals, which helps me stand apart from other coaches.
SS: You have been playing tennis for most of your life, so can you tell me some of your favorite memories as a coach and a player?
HK: In my playing memories, I think I won my first ever prize money at 15 years old. It was a French European woman's open that was pretty awesome. You never forget your first win, it wasn't much money, but it's your first prize money. And then I have a couple on the coaching side. You never forget your first national championship. So for the men and women as an assistant at GGC. I think it was 2018 for the men and women and then individually helping Maria (Genovese) and Madeline (Bosnjak) with Maria Genovese winning individual nationals and getting her some individual titles there. And then it also was when I was at Georgia State, and another memory was we won the regular season for the Sun Belt Conference. So that was a pretty special one as well. Yeah, as a head coach and winning the Sun Belt.
SS: If you could eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
HK: Oh wow, that is tough. I think I would have to say tacos. You can do so much with tacos.
