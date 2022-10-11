Hannah Keeling was named head men's and women's tennis coach at Georgia Gwinnett College in June, returning to a program where she already has won multiple national championships as an assistant coach from 2018-20.

Keeling was a successful NCAA Division I head coach the previous two years, including leading the 2021-22 Georgia State University women’s tennis team to a 17-6 spring record with a 9-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference matches. The team’s 2022 performance was a 15-win improvement from the season before she arrived.

