The Atlanta Gladiators were able to bring back forward Eric Neiley in the offseason. The 27-year-old played for the team as a rookie out of Dartmouth and then led the team in goals during the 2016-17 season. Neiley was traded to Adirondack and then went overseas to England before returning to Atlanta in June.
In this installment of “Getting to Know …,” the Philadelphia native talks to staff writer Christine Troyke about a variety of topics, including his first pro goal, injuring his dad when he learned to skate and where to get the best cheesesteak.
CT: You grew up in a suburb of Philadelphia?
EN: Yeah. Half hour outside. Like here to Atlanta.
CT: What’s the first place you eat when you go back home?
EN: I like my mom’s cooking, actually.
CT: Anything in particular?
EN: Pork roll and scrapple with eggs. You can’t get that down here.
CT: I had that a few years ago for the first time and was like, “Where’s this been my whole life?”
EN: It’s the best. You don’t want to know what’s in the scrapple.
CT: Do you have an opinion on cheesesteak?
EN: Yeah. Steve’s is my favorite and then Geno’s is better than Pat’s. Those are the two famous ones, but I tell everybody to go to Steve’s.
CT: Where there a lot of field trips to the Liberty Bell as a kid?
EN: Actually, the Franklin Institute was the big one. I think we went to the Liberty Bell once maybe, but the Franklin Institute I felt like was every year (laughing). I got pretty sick of if.
CT: Did you play other sports growing up?
EN: Not competitively. It was just in the neighborhood with everybody after school — football in the fall, hockey if it froze, or in the street, in the winter and baseball in the spring.
CT: What do you remember most about your first days playing hockey?
EN: One of my first memories of learning to skate was at a public skate, had the lesson before it and I had just learned how to stop with my left foot. So full speed, trying to snow my dad, I end up wiping out and take him out. He falls down and ends up hurting his wrist. That was probably 6 or 7.
CT: Were you a fan of any player in particular?
EN: Eric Lindros. I was a big Flyers fan and same first name, so it kind of just came to be.
CT: How did you feel heading off to prep school (Phillips Exeter Academy) in New Hampshire? Were you 16?
EN: I enjoyed it. School was really hard so that was a big adjustment, but once we started playing hockey then it was normal and those ended up being probably the two best years of my life.
CT: Was it a good springboard for college?
EN: Definitely. Just from my graduating class we had 18 kids go to Dartmouth. School was tough. An impressive place, though.
CT: How did you decide on Dartmouth?
EN: I visited a couple of schools and obviously it was a good school, hard to turn down. Dave Peters was the assistant coach at the time and I ended up having a pretty good relationship with him. I went up, saw the campus. I liked being in New Hampshire because it was where I was going to prep school. It all just fell into place.
And I knew I would have an opportunity to play as a freshman. That was probably the biggest thing.
CT: Was there any other school that was close in the running?
EN: I visited Colgate and talked to UNH, Brown and Union. Once I visited Dartmouth, I kind of just knew that was the place and wanted to make that work.
CT: What was your major?
EN: I was a government major.
CT: Did you finish the degree?
EN: Yep.
CT: Did you play every game all four years?
EN: I missed three. I was sick once freshman year and had a two-game suspension junior year (laughing).
CT: Really? That doesn’t seem like you.
EN: I hit a guy after the whistle and a big thing broke out against Cornell.
CT: Is that the only time you’ve been suspended?
EN: Uh, yep.
CT: Your point production doubled from sophomore to junior year. What was the difference?
EN: I wish I knew so that I could have kept doing it (laughing). I don’t know, it’s kind of the same if you look at my rookie year to my sophomore year in pro. You get used to how everything works. You get a little more comfortable. You don’t have quite the same nerves. You get more opportunity because you’ve been around. But it all comes down to comfort. Everybody is good enough to play if they’re there and it’s all about if you’re feeling OK or if you’re holding the stick too tight. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly.
CT: You were teammates with Nick Bligh for three years? Any good stories?
EN: I don’t know. He’s a pretty serious guy. On the ice, we were linemates for a bit. My brother was also on the team. He was a freshman my senior year so they played together for two years and they were really good friends. It was fun. Having my brother around was awesome.
CT: Do you recall playing any games against Bones (Sean Bonar, who was a goaltender for Princeton)?
EN: I don’t remember any games playing against him specifically, but I always loved playing in Princeton. It seemed like I always ended up scoring. It was the closest school to my house so I always had a bunch of family and friends there. It’s only about 40 minutes away so I did always enjoy playing there. There’s a good chance I scored on him at some point (chuckling).
CT: How was your first pro game (with AHL Providence)?
EN: That was after my senior year. I actually had played with Matt Lindblad at school and he was in Providence at the time, but he was hurt so he was there (at the rink) early. I ended up finding out the lineup beforehand because he texted me that I was making my debut that night. It was fun. We played in Hartford. My brother, my mom and my sister came up to watch the game. Your first game, obviously you’re a little nervous, but it was good.
Then I sat in the stands for the next six weeks and watched them make a playoff push.
CT: Your first pro goal was with the Gladiators?
EN: Empty-netter.
CT: I was going to ask if it was a pretty goal.
EN: It was a full ice empty net. So I’ve got that going for me. Only empty net of my pro career. It’s a memorable one.
CT: Why did you decide to head to England to play in the middle of the 2017-18 season when you were in Adirondack?
EN: I had asked for the trade (from the Gladiators) because I wanted to be closer up north — my wife was working in Massachusetts at the time.
Then we moved down to South Florida so I thought I was done playing. I had always wanted to go to Europe before I retired so halfway through the year I was talking to one of my friends who was playing over there. He said they’d just had a couple of injuries. I talked to the coach and decided to head over.
I had a great time over there. I really enjoyed it. I came back, got a job. Hated it. Lasted about four days.
CT: Was it in government?
EN: It was in insurance. We moved and I just needed a job. I hated it. I went back over (to England) last year and then my wife (Tamara) got the job here (at Pace Academy). It made it easy to keep playing. It’s hard being away all the time. That’s the toughest part.
CT: Where did you meet your wife?
EN: At prep school. Then she went to Union. Ten years next month.
CT: So you guys did the long-distance thing for a while.
EN: This is the first year, actually, where I’m not packing up and leaving.
CT: What was Sheffield like?
EN: Sheffield was great. It’s one of the best run organizations I’ve ever played in. Great fan base. You walk around before the game and you see every single person in the stands has a jersey on. It’s pretty cool. We struggled a bit while I was there, but usually they’re right in contention for titles.
CT: Was the hockey in that league different? Big ice?
EN: I like the bigger ice. You don’t get hit nearly as much (laughing).
I mean, there are some really good players in that league. I know it has the reputation as a retirement league or whatever, but I don’t think it’s going to have that reputation too much longer. There are some really good players, really good teams. It’s an older league. When I left Adirondack I was one of the older guys on the team and it was my third year pro so I was 25. Then I got over to Sheffield and I was the only import that wasn’t 30 yet.
CT: What music are you playing most right now?
EN: It’s pretty much all country. Maybe before a game I’ll listen to a little Eminem.
CT: Anyone you’d like to see live if you had a chance?
EN: I saw Kenny Chesney once and he was the best. I’d go see him any chance I got. I really want to see Eric Church though.
CT: Have you binge-watched anything lately?
EN: Right now we’re watching “Madame Secretary.” It’s pretty good.
CT: Other ways to pass the time on the bus? Cards?
EN: Lot of Snarples.
CT: Do you win more than you lose?
EN: I like to think so.
CT: Who on the team is providing the comic relief?
EN: Nelly — Logan Nelson — is pretty funny. He’s always got something to say.