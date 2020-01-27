Georgia Gwinnett College hired Deonne Moore as its assistant athletics director for external operations earlier this month. He oversees athletic fundraising, corporate sponsorships, marketing and athletics communications efforts, including sports information and the Grizzly Digital Network.
Moore served as assistant athletics director for marketing and promotions at Troy University (Ala.) before taking the job at GGC. He also has worked in marketing and sports information positions at Oklahoma Baptist University and his alma mater University of Southern Mississippi.
In this installment of “Getting to Know …,” Moore talks to staff writer Christine Troyke about a variety of topics, including growing up in a small town, deciding computer science wasn’t his calling and which famous person he’d like to play in a game of H.O.R.S.E.
CT: Where did you grow up?
DM: I grew up in a little town in Mississippi called Duck Hill — about 800 people and a flashing caution light.
CT: If you have a visitor, where would you take them?
DM: The biggest thing there was our park and the basketball court there. It’s like where all of us hung out on the regular.
CT: Did you play a lot of sports growing up?
DM: I did. Primarily basketball and football and ran track in high school.
CT: What was your event?
DM: The 200 meters and I did a little long jumping every now and then.
CT: What were the biggest factors for you in choosing a college?
DM: In high school, I always heard you were just going to be a number at certain places. I went on a few visits and at Southern Miss, all the classrooms, the professors and the people I met, I felt like they knew my name. It was being able, it might just be the small town in me, but I really liked going to speak to professors and them knowing me. If I needed help, I knew I could get it.
CT: Was working in athletics the aim when you left for college?
DM: Really, when I left for college, I was actually a computer science major. I had a few computer science classes and we put in all this code and it just came up to say, like, “Hi, my name is Deonne.” I went to my professor that same day and asked, “Hey, is this all we’re pretty much going to be doing? Is this a career?” He’s like, “Pretty much.” A few weeks after that I changed my major to marketing.
The athletics bug didn’t hit me until closer to graduation and then after I graduated from college.
CT: What was the gateway for you?
DM: I started out as a sports marketing intern. Really as a volunteer. It was all promotion stuff. So if you’re out there tossing T-shirts, that was my role. I remember to this day, it was the first football game I ever worked and I was on smoke. We had fire extinguishers to blow smoke at our players during the run-out. It was a goosebumps things for me. To this day, I still have the pin I pulled on that fire extinguisher on my keychain. That’s when (I realized), I’m never giving this up. This is what I want to do.
From there, it was lowly intern to graduate assistant there to marketing assistant before I left for Oklahoma Baptist.
CT: How did the opportunity at Oklahoma Baptist come up?
DM: They didn’t have a sports marketing department at the time. They were making the transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II and they needed a guy to run game days.
CT: How long were you there for?
DM: About three and a half years. It was an exciting time. It was a chance to build a sports marketing department from the ground up. I started with just myself. I started a student internship there. Throughout my time there, whatever needed to be done, we did it. It was one of the best parts of my life out there.
CT: From there to Troy?
DM: It was about the past six months I was there as their assistant AD for marketing and promotions. Essentially the same thing I was doing at OBU, but on a bigger scale and a few more responsibilities when it came to our sponsorship fulfillment — which actually helped me with this job here.
CT: How did that evolve?
DM: A lot of things happened. It was around September when I proposed to my girlfriend. She works at the CDC here in Atlanta. She was going to move out to Troy and we were going to find her a job there, but it was just so tough. So I made the conscious effort to look for something around here. This became available. What was funny was the person I worked for at Southern Miss, who was a senior associate AD, ended up becoming the athletic director at Troy. That is how I ended up there. I went to him and asked for his blessing for me to start looking for something closer (to Atlanta). He connected me with Darin (Wilson), our AD here, and a few weeks after that, I had an interview. A few weeks after that, I got a U-Haul to bring my stuff to Atlanta.
CT: What appealed to you most about the job, other than the obvious location benefits?
DM: It gave me a change to add something — I’m a big Batman fan — to my utility belt. The things I was going to be asked to do for this job, I’ve experienced from the outside looking in. I’ve never been able to get my hands dirty in a lot of things that this job requires of me. So the challenge of that was appealing. The last few years, it’s been essentially the same marketing promotions, promotion schedules, grants with marketing stuff that I’ve done in the past. This just adds another layer to my time.
CT: If the music is up loud, what is it most likely to be?
DM: Maybe early 2000s hip-hop that brings back fun high school and college memories. It’s stuff I can actually sing or rap to. I’m only 32, but I feel like that old person when I hear music today.
CT: What movie can you quote the most lines from?
DM: “Batman” — ‘89, Michael Keaton.
CT: As far as a vacation travel bucket list, can you pick a domestic and an international location?
DM: Domestic, I wouldn’t really want to live there, but I would like to go to New York. I haven’t really been able to travel throughout my life so that would be one. International, I’d really like to check out Tokyo. That’s on my bucket list.
CT: A lot of times I’ll ask which historical figures people would like to have dinner with, but I’m going to switch it up and ask who you’d like to play a game of H.O.R.S.E. with.
DM: Oh, the Rock (Dwayne Johnson). No doubt. LeBron would be another.
