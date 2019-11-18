Atlanta Gladiators rookie Dante Hannoun was a key offseason signing and is averaging nearly a point per game through 12 games. The native of Delta, British Columbia, spent four and a half seasons playing near his hometown for Victoria in the WHL before being a midseason acquisition by Prince Albert. The Raiders went on to win the WHL championship and Hannoun was the league’s leading scorer in the playoffs.
In this installment of “Getting to Know …,” Hannoun talks to staff writer Christine Troyke about a variety of topics, including playing against his cousin, Nic Petan, in the WHL, going to camp with the Boston Bruins and who has the best Movember mustache on the team.
CT: Where did you grow up?
DH: I grew up in North Delta, a small little town outside of Vancouver.
CT: What would you show someone visiting around town?
DH: Probably one of the beaches or around the sea wall.
CT: What’s the first place you eat first when you get back home?
DH: My uncle’s restaurant. It’s called That Place in Coquitlam.
CT: What’s your favorite thing on the menu?
DH: Probably the veal piccata.
CT: Did you play any other sports?
DH: I played soccer and lacrosse. I stopped playing both between 10 and 12 years old.
CT: Were there any players you really admired growing up?
DH: Obviously Sidney Crosby, being a young guy in the NHL. (Martin) St. Louis, (Brad) Marchand — the smaller guys.
CT: You left home to play but didn’t have to go far?
DH: No. I played junior in Victoria so it was nice and close.
CT: Did your family make most of the home games?
DH: Usually every other weekend they’d come out when we had two in two.
CT: Any on the road in Everett or other places?
DH: Yeah, Everett is nice and close so they came there. Sometimes in Portand when my cousin (Nic Petan) was playing. So the whole family came out there.
CT: Did he play for the Winterhawks the same years you were in Victoria?
DH: My first two years.
CT: Did you really go head-to-head or was just the teams playing each other?
DH: More just teams, but it was pretty cool playing against him.
CT: Who won?
DH: I think we split.
CT: What was your first WHL game like?
DH: I was 15 years old, in Victoria, playing against Spokane. My second one was against Vancouver, my hometown, so that was pretty cool.
CT: How did you do?
DH: I did OK. Obviously some nerves.
CT: Is that where the difference in height became pronounced?
DH: I’ve been a smaller guy my whole hockey life. You’ve just got to deal with it. You’ve got to battle harder. The bigger guys don’t expect me to throw my weight around.
CT: The WHL is generally a pretty physical league. Was it good training ground?
DH: It’s probably one of the tougher leagues of the three (in major junior), but yeah, you just have to play a little heavier on your feet and be hard on your stick so it was a good learning experience.
CT: When you signed head coach Jeff Pyle said you didn’t play like you were 5-6.
DH: I think I’m a little feisty out there. I like throwing my weight around when I get the opportunity to.
CT: Being agile and fast probably doesn’t hurt, either.
DH: Well, when you’re my size you have to be quick.
CT: What were the toughest places to play in the Dub?
DH: Toughest places? Probably Seattle. The fanbase there was pretty crazy. Same with Everett. Most of the American teams, the fans were crazy.
CT: You’re not going to throw me a bone and say Spokane?
DH: (laughing) Spokane is in there, too.
CT: You had a pretty good — and when I say pretty good, I mean really good — playoff run at the end of last year. You scored the Game 7 sudden death overtime winner?
DH: (grinning) Yeah. It was pretty cool.
CT: Everyone growing up playing hockey pretends they score that goal.
DH: It was pretty surreal. We had a great group last year so it was special. It was one of the closest groups I’ve been a part of.
CT: Did you get to Prince Albert at the trade deadline? Or earlier?
DH: It was Jan. 2. A couple of months before the end of the season.
CT: Did it feel like an all-star team when you got there?
DH: Obviously on paper we were pretty talented and, honestly, we were pretty talented. We worked hard and worked off each other. We pushed each other every day. That was the biggest part in our success.
CT: How did you feel making the transition to pro? Did those camps you were in at the higher levels help?
DH: I thought it was a really cool experience going to Boston’s camp. It was really high paced with bigger and a lot stronger guys. You just have to adjust and find your comfort zone. I brought that over to Providence camp and then coming down here I was comfortable off the get-go so those two camps were huge for me.
CT: Did you know Bones (fellow Delta, B.C., native Sean Bonar) before you got here?
DH: I did. I skate with him quite a bit in the summer.
CT: Was he a good sounding board for your decision to sign?
DH: (laughing) Honestly, I didn’t know he was with this club. When I got here for training camp, the first guy I saw was him.
CT: What do you do to pass the time on the bus?
DH: Cards. We play a lot of cards with the boys. It’s a lot of fun.
CT: Are you good at cards?
DH: I’d like to say I am. But it’s either cards or sleep.
CT: Have you binge-watched anything lately?
DH: I finished off a TV show called “Power.” It’s really good.
CT: What music do you want on loud in the car?
DH: Probably rap/hip-hop. I like Chance the Rapper. Drake. Those are my two go-tos.
CT: Best Movember ‘stache on the team?
DH: If I could say myself I would.
CT: You can. There are no rules here.
DH: I’ll say Nezzie (captain Derek Nesbitt). He’s got the experience.
CT: And worst?
DH: Ooo. I’m going to throw someone under the bus here — and it’s probably going to be (Chris) Forney.
CT: A little thin is it?
DH: He’s got a little peach fuzz going on.