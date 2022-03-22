Current Decatur head baseball coach Robby Gilbert has been hired as the head baseball coach at Brookwood for the 2022-23 school year.
Gilbert has been Decatur’s head coach the past six seasons, reaching the 2019 state semifinals and the 2017 Elite Eight, along with winning four straight region championships. The Tucker native coached football and baseball for 17 years at Tucker, winning state titles in football in 2008 and 2011. He also spent five years in Gwinnett as an assistant at Providence Christian, helping the team to a state title in 2012.
In the latest installment of "Getting to Know...", Gilbert talks with staff correspondent Robby Gilbert about his future at Brookwood, being adopted as a child, his love of the Denver Broncos and more.
MF: What’s your baseball background? Where did it all start for you?
RG: I was born and raised in Tucker, played at Tucker high school and graduated in 1993. I had the opportunity to play college baseball. I spent a year at DeKalb College and after that went to Truett-McConnell Junior college and graduated in 1996. Then I got married. I always wanted to stay around the game of baseball. I actually umpired a lot of games and went to Jim Evans Umpire School in 1997 but it didn’t work out. One summer I went back to my old high school in Tucker and talked to my baseball coach and he hired me as an assistant. From there I got a job as a paraprofessional in special ed and the rest is history. I wasn’t anticipating trying to work in school at that point, I was just trying to coach but God opened up some doors. And literally I got hired the day before school started.
MF: What interested you about taking the head coaching role at Brookwood in Gwinnett County?
RG: Like I told the people at Brookwood, (athletic director) Jason (Dopson) and (principal) Bo (Ford), I think Brookwood is one of those elite jobs not just in Gwinnett but in the entire state and even country. The support from the community within the school system, you couldn't ask for a better situation in terms of you're going to have everything you need to be successful. I’ve always admired Gwinnett baseball and I have a lot of good friends who are coaches in Gwinnett. I’ve always tried to play Gwinnett teams because they're good at baseball. Night in and night out you've got to bring your A game because that’s what you want to play, you want to play good teams.
MF: Is that why you think it's a good fit for you?
RG: I think the timing is right. I’m 21 years in. I’ve never been the grass is greener kind of guy to try to move on to somewhere. But when you look at the opportunity presented itself and me having the opportunity to work with Bo the principal and Jason Dopson the AD and the magnitude of that job and community there’s no way I could’ve said no. I think it’s an unbelievable fit across the board.
MF: What is your overall goal as a coach?
RG: My goal is to make better young men on and off the field through baseball. I’ve always told my kids it’s bigger than baseball. We want to win, we want to compete hard and do all of these things but if i’m not making them a better young man by the time they leave high school and preparing them for the real world whether it’s college, trade school, work or whatever they want to do, then I feel like i’ve failed. To me it’s about relationships, I’m a relationship guy. I don’t waiver from that. I’m invested into these kids from the time that I have them, from the time that they leave me, to the time they become young adults and husbands and fathers. There’s nothing greater for me than getting a text from a former player and simply saying, 'Hey coach this is what I’m doing in life, I’ve this promotion, I’ve got this degree, I just had a baby.' To me that’s the greatest accomplishment a coach can have.
MF: What makes coaching in the state of Georgia so unique?
RG: It’s so competitive. Every day you have to go to work knowing that you're going to face somebody that’s really good and who's working just as hard if not harder than you are. I’ve got coaching friends all across the Southeast and other places and you have those conversations and they're like, 'Man, I wish we were able to play these teams.' There's so much talent in this area. The whole state is loaded with great talent, phenomenal coaches and great people.
MF: So a little bit about you, what do you typically do in your free time?
RG: I love to travel. I’m blessed with a wife, my wife Amy who I've been married to for 25 years. I have a son Morgan who’s 23, still in school, a daughter Abigail who’s 20 playing softball at Lincoln College in Illinois. We love to travel, we love to go to the beach. I’m blessed at the fact they love to go to ballparks. I’ve been to 21 of 30 major league ballparks, numerous minor league ballparks. We love to play golf, not very good at it. I love to hang out with friends. I’m a simple guy, I like to think of myself as a simple guy though. Doing this profession when you get down time you want to get away from it and relax, i love being around my family. I’m blessed to have great family and friends.
MF: What is your favorite restaurant?
RG: That's a tough one. I’d have to say Longhorn or Olive Garden. I’m a simple guy. I like what I like, I don’t try a lot of new stuff.
MF: What's your favorite food?
RG: I love seafood. Love shrimp, scallops, crab and lobster. That’s one of the things we do on beach trips. We do a little country boil. I have a 100 quart pot that goes with us. It’s funny each year you improve the way you do it. So now I have like a kiddie pool and put the lining in there and dump it in the kiddie pool so it doesn't get everywhere. My wife’s family is a large family, we had 24 people down at Disney World under one house. It was great. I love my family so we did a country boil for 24 people.
MF: What are your personal goals?
RG: I always work as hard as I can work. I want to invest in these kids' lives. I never really set aside the desire to win this many games or this many state championships. I never set those goals. Early in my life when I started as a para my goal was to be a certified teacher if I wanted to be a head coach. I did life a little backwards, I was married when I was 21 and I had kids when I was 23 and 26. I didn’t go back to school until I was 33. My son graduated high school and I graduated with my undergrad the same year. Which was really unique and the testimony behind that is there’s never a wrong time but it worked out for me and I went ahead and got my master's. There’s really no goal but I guess get to all 30 ballparks and see the Denver Broncos at every away stadium I can. I’m a big Denver Broncos fan.
MF: What is your family background like?
RG: I was adopted when I was 3 years old. I knew when I was 7, my adopted mom told me. It was no big deal to me. I didn't no know any different. When I was 39 my adopted mom passed away and the next year I started digging in and turned in paperwork to the Georgia adoption registry to find my birth mother. And sure enough I found her. I found out that I had a half brother and a half sister that I knew nothing about. They surprised me at halftime of a football game at Tucker when I was coaching. I came out of the locker room at halftime and they were at the 50-yard line. It was really cool. My birth mother and family lived 15 minutes away from where my wife grew up in Northern Kentucky. My birth mother and my mother in law had the same OBGYN, same pediatrician. My mother in law worked at a fabric store in Northern Kentucky where my birth mother shopped. So we know for a fact there's about a year window where they had conversations with each other and had know clue. There’s no telling if we ran into each other or not. My half brother still lives in Kentucky.
My half sister lives here now in Henry County and she teaches. She’s about to have her first kid in April. That's kind of cool. My birth mother lives here down in the Columbus area. We get together as much as we can. I am obviously sensitive to understanding that doesn’t always work out for other people. I’ve been extremely blessed by God.
MF: What’s your favorite baseball team?
RG: The Atlanta Braves.
MF: How excited were you when they won the World series?
RG: I was there. A small thing. My son actually worked for the Atlanta Braves for five years as a ball boy down the right field line. When he started that, my wife and I decided to be partial season ticket holders. We started up in the upper level with four tickets and worked our way down now to two tickets. It’s just 27 games in the Saturday night package. But we were there. Me and my wife went Friday and Sunday and flew my daughter on Saturday and let her and my son go Saturday night to the game. It was awesome, 1995 was a long time ago when the Braves won the World Series. I grew up a Braves fan, Dale Murphy, Bruce Benedict, Bob Horner. I can’t tell you how many times I swung in the backyard like Dale Murphy because that’s who I wanted to be. It was special and a long time coming through some painful games.
MF: Would you say Dale Murphy is your favorite baseball player?
RG: Growing up Dale Murphy was certainly my favorite baseball player. I think as I got older, Ken Griffey Jr. was that guy. He could do everything. I always tell our kids to have fun playing the game of baseball, don't take it for granted and enjoy it. That’s what Ken Griffey did. He played with a smile on his face every day and was serious when he needed to be. You could never say he wasn’t having fun doing what he loved to do.
