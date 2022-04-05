North Gwinnett grad Brooke Bortles, the head girls soccer coach at Dacula, has been named the first head girls soccer coach at Seckinger, Gwinnett’s newest high school that opens in August.
Bortles was previously varsity assistant for four years and head junior varsity coach for one year, and she won the 2019 state championship as a Dacula assistant. She also won the 2010 state title as a player at North before playing college soccer at Clayton State.
In the latest installment of “Getting to Know...”, Bortles talks with staff correspondent Mike Faulkner opening a new school, her background and more.
MF: How does it feel to be the new soccer coach at Seckinger High School?
BB: Extremely exciting. Just being able to build something from the ground up and start fresh and have your own ideas. It’s so unique at a new school. It’s super awesome.
MF: Why did you want to take the position at a new school?
BB: It’s so new and I get a fresh start and a change. Everyone doesn’t like to get out of their comfort zone but it was a step for me that I had to take to further my career. I always wanted to coach at the next level and I think this will give me the opportunity to coach and be involved in a good school. Academically, they’re going to be one of a kind with their AI program.
MF: What are you most looking forward to about the season at Seckinger?
BB: Building a culture. It’s exciting because it’s different. I get to meet new kids and build new relationships and that’s exciting. The opportunity for me to build a culture from the ground up and put a stamp on things.
MF: What’s been the most difficult aspect of this process?
BB: I think getting out of my comfort zone. The hardest part is I’ve been at the same school for five years, this is the only place I’ve taught and coached so this is just out of my comfort zone. That’s definitely the difficult part, changing things and not always doing things that I’ve done in the past.
MF: Tell us about your family.
BB: I’m an only child. Both of my parents were teachers then they got out of education. My mom is an interior decorator and my dad is currently in sales. My dad is in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He used to referee wrestling his whole life but was involved in a motorcycle accident back in 2002. He was paralyzed from the neck down, stepped away and got back into wrestling and it kind of saved his life. It gave him a purpose. And Gwinnett County too has been a big part of me growing up because I went to school at North Gwinnett. I’ve been in Gwinnett my entire life so staying in Gwinnett is important to me. And just being a part of GCPS and being involved where I’m from is important to me. I played soccer at Clayton State University. I like to travel a lot. I have a cousin in the NFL (Saints quarterback Blake Bortles) and a lot of athletic family members.
MF: What’s the main reason you wanted to get into coaching?
BB: The kids. Building relationships for kids and seeing how important soccer is for people and myself. It gives them something to be a part of and I think that is so special. To see their growth and development over a short period of time especially in high school soccer you only have a couple months to get them together and make them better. If you’re not making them better on the field then you’re definitely helping them become better off the field as well. I think it’s character building and building relationships with kids is exciting for me and I love high school sports because it’s all about the culture of bringing everyone together in the entire school.
