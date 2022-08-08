Kali Turner was hired as the head softball coach at Collins Hill, where she will work as a physical education teacher. Turner, who played softball at East Hall High School and the University of North Georgia, is building a house in Gainesville with her fiancé Dylan Dalton.
In this edition of “Getting to Know…,” Turner talks with Lindsey Bornhorst about her softball career, her history in coaching, her fiancé and more.
LB: So tell me about your softball journey. Just an overview.
KT: I started playing when I was really young. My dad was my coach for years and then about the age of 15, 16, that's when I really got into softball a lot, I was already really into it, but that's when I started getting really good. In high school, I played varsity all four years. I played shortstop most of my career there. We went to state for the first time in history when I was there. So that's a big memory. My junior year for high school. We weren't the greatest, but we did compete. So we didn't ever win state or anything crazy like that. But I did have a lot of fun playing with all my friends there. And then I got recruited by a couple different schools. So I ultimately chose the University of North Georgia to play for Coach (Mike) Davenport because, one, they're like really, really, really good and I've always been good and they're not too far from home. Because I was from Gainesville, when I lived in Gainesville and that's in Dahlonega so I could go home when I wanted, but I was also kind of on my own, not staying at home during, throughout college. I played there all four years. We were very successful. We won four conference championships there, tournament and regular season. We went to the World Series my junior year. That was probably my favorite year because we only lost four games the whole year, so that was pretty great. We went 62-4 on the year we didn't win the World Series. But that was probably my most successful year of softball I've ever had as far as the team goes. And then I started coaching that exact same year in the fall. I community coached at my old high school, East Hall High School.
LB: What made you go back to East Hall?
KT: The coach there was actually an assistant coach when I was playing. He had asked me if I wanted to help out and I definitely did because I knew by that point I wanted to coach when I graduated college. I knew that that's what I wanted to do. So that was a good opportunity for me to start. And then my senior year, I helped out. I mean, not my senior year, well, my senior year academically I helped out at Cherokee Bluff in the fall because my old coach had recommended me to go there because he knew the new head coach at Cherokee Bluff. So I coached with her, it was Kristi Underwood. We had a lot of fun. We had went to state that year. We were really successful. And then I graduated and got a job at East Hall, I taught science and SPED and coached JV and I helped out the pitching for varsity, called pitching and worked with pitchers. And I've done that for two years now. And now I have gotten the head job at Collins Hill.
LB: So do you still play?
KT: So I did play slowpitch a little bit but I haven't lately because I haven't really had time because I do lessons in Alpharetta. I give softball lessons. So that kind of takes up a lot of my time. So I haven't played slowpitch. I think I played it two years ago now, I think? That's the last time I really played.
LB: Do you still have family in Gainesville?
KT: Yes, my father and all my sisters live in Gainesville. My mother, she passed away, but she, she lived in Gainesville, too. She passed away this past year.
LB: So what are you most excited about as a head coach?
KT: I'm excited to have the biggest influence on the girls. I think that I have a lot of say, I'll have most of the say of what we do and how, how we handle all our situations that we're going to go through. So I feel that I'm most excited about that because I have a lot I want to teach them not just about softball, but about life in general. And how softball can help you through your entire life like me. That was my safe place and I want to make it a safe place for them.
LB: Do you think you'll ever want to move beyond the high school level?
KT: I thought about that a lot. And maybe if a really good opportunity presented itself, I would consider it, but as of right now, I definitely want to stay with softball, with high schoolers.
LB: Do you think gonna Gwinnett's going to be pretty different from Hall?
KT: I think it's a lot bigger as far as East Hall because I'm coming from a 4A school. As far as number of kids go to a 7A school is going to be very different. I think the demographics are going to be a lot different for me. I think it'd be different but in a good way. Because I went to East Hall and then I taught at East Hall. So I think a different environment will help me grow as a person and as a coach.
LB: So outside of softball, what do you like to do for fun?
KT: I do like to go to the beach. I work out a lot. That's probably the main thing I do every day besides softball. I like to work out and kind of better myself. And hang out with my dogs and my fiancé, Dylan, and my sisters. I'm with my sisters all the time. They are my best friends. And then all my other friends, I always hang out with them. We like to just hang out and eat good food, things like that.
LB: How did you meet your fiancé?
KT: I met him in college. He had graduated but we met through some friends. That's how we met. Yeah. Okay. We had mutual friends. He works at Habersham County High School. So we're not too far from each other, but we didn't know each other until college. That's how we met.
LB: Did he play any baseball or anything like that?
KT: He did. He played baseball in high school and he played one year in college but he hurt his arm, so he had to hang up his cleats after that.
LB: Did you always know you wanted to be a coach, or is it the teaching aspect that drew you in?
KT: I didn't really know what I wanted to do at all at first when I was in college. I just was not, softball was my priority at the time so I was just taking my general classes. I was like, I'll figure it out eventually. So I had community coached, I think coaching definitely was what I wanted to do, and I knew I had to be a teacher to do it. And I did P.E., and I love, I love kids. In general. So playing games with kids all day just sounds like a wonderful idea to me. And then I also get to coach so that's why I chose what I chose. But I didn't know what I wanted to do at first. No, it took me a little while.
LB: What are you excited about as far as the area of Gwinnett County? It's obviously very different from the Hall County, East Hall area.
KT: I'm excited to meet new people, get new ideas because I've been in the same area my entire life besides college and I think it'd be important for me to learn from other people that have a different life than I have.
LB: Is your fiancé moving with you or are you moving to the area?
KT: We're not going to move. I grew up on a farm, and my dad's giving us some land to build a house on so that's what we're going to do. So only about a 40-minute drive. It's not too bad.
LB: Do you have a favorite softball team now that you watch?
KT: I'm an Alabama fan through and through, so I guess it would have to be them.
LB: Ahh, Okay.
KT: I'm a big Roll Tide football fan, too. So that's what we like to do in the fall. We like to watch Alabama football. Luckily, my fiancé is an Alabama fan, too, so we have a lot of fun with it. I know I get a lot of smirks when I say that.
LB: Hey, if you like them, you like them. How did you become an Alabama fan? Do you have family from there?
KT: Just ever since I was little. I watched them play softball because they were really good. And I liked watching them and then I got into football and I was already an Alabama fan, and I'm really into Nick Saban. As far as coaching wise, I tried to use a lot of his philosophies — do your job, be the best that you can be at your role — things like that.
