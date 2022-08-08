imagejpeg_0025.jpg

Kali Turner has been named the new head softball coach at Collins Hill.

 Special Photo

Kali Turner was hired as the head softball coach at Collins Hill, where she will work as a physical education teacher. Turner, who played softball at East Hall High School and the University of North Georgia, is building a house in Gainesville with her fiancé Dylan Dalton. 

In this edition of “Getting to Know…,” Turner talks with Lindsey Bornhorst about her softball career, her history in coaching, her fiancé and more.

