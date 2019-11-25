Atlanta Gladiators defenseman Chris Forney was signed this summer as an anchor on the blue line. His older brother, Mike, played for head coach Jeff Pyle and the Gladiators a decade ago. Forney, who turned 25 on Nov. 20, is in just his second year as a pro. As a rookie, the Minnesota native played primarily for the Tulsa Oilers, but also was called up to AHL San Diego and played three games for the Gulls.
In this installment of “Getting to Know …,” Forney talks with staff writer Christine Troyke about a variety of topics, including the toll playing hockey in the basement takes on light bulbs, his high school hockey team’s rivalry with War Road and getting his MBA.
CT: Happy birthday.
CF: Thank you. The big 2-5.
CT: Any plans for the rest of the day?
CF: You know, I think just grab some lunch with a couple of the guys and hang out, get ready for the next couple of games we’ve got coming up.
CT: Tell me about Thief River Falls.
CF: Small community. Hockey driven. It was a great place to grow up. There’s outdoor rinks, three covered rinks, so tons of ice time. It was a special place to grow up, playing with my friends all the way up from when we were little tykes to when we were in high school.
CT: If you were wondering, it was 34 and snowing there today. The predicted high tomorrow is 18.
CF: Yeah? The weather here is unbelievable. You step out of the rink, 60 and sunny. I don’t miss the snow that’s for sure.
CT: Where would you take a visitor?
CF: Hmm. I would take them to our rink. We have a special hockey rink there, the mini Ralph Engelstad Arena. The university of North Dakota has the bigger one and we have the mini one, which is quite the spectacle. It’s a great place to play. Then, I don’t know.
CT: Go ride around on an Arctic Cat?
CF: Yeah. That’s a big company there. Probably take them golfing. I spent a lot of time golfing and have some great memories.
CT: What place do you want to eat when you get back home?
CF: Probably Biff’s. It’s a little diner there owned by one of my former teammate’s mom. I always make a stop there when I get back.
CT: Did you play other sports?
CF: Yep. I tried to play as much as I could. I played tennis for a bit, golf, baseball until middle school, football until ninth grade — and then hockey. I still enjoy playing them all today, too.
CT: When you were kids, were there outdoor games with your brothers?
CF: Oh, yeah. We played all the time in our basement. We’d play one-on-one against each other.
CT: How many light bulbs did you break?
CF: Oh, my. Great question. There was a ton.
CT: Your oldest brother (Will) is 10 years older than you. So there was some size disparity growing up. Were they nice to you?
CF: You know, for the most part they were. If anything Mike was a little harder on me because we were the closest in age. But they were pretty good to me.
CT: Were you always a defenseman?
CF: Actually I was a forward. My bantam coach said he thought I’d have a better future if I transitioned to defense and, wow, I have to give him a big thanks because I don’t know if I’d be where I am today if I stayed at forward. I really appreciate him for that.
CT: What do you remember about first learning to play?
CF: Just being with my buddies, going to the outdoor rinks. In the summers, we’d play roller hockey and shoot pucks. It was really hockey driven with me and my friends.
CT: Were there any pro players you really admired growing up?
CF: Other than my brothers, there was Aaron Bendickson, who played here for a little while and is still in the area. Zane McIntyre, who played at North Dakota.
CT: He was here for just a little while, too.
CF: I played with him in high school.
CT: You were able to stay home and play high school hockey?
CF: It’s good hockey and I didn’t have to leave to keep developing. Our high school coach (Tim Bergland) played in the NHL and was a captain at the University of Minnesota. He had a lot of hockey knowledge. Playing for someone like that, it really prepares you for the next level. I didn’t really have to go elsewhere to get what I needed.
CT: Who was your big rival in high school?
CF: We had a couple, but the War Road Warriors were always a tough battle. East Grand Forks had some really good teams when I was going through.
CT: Was there a game that really stands out?
CF: Two games. Getting to the Minnesota state hockey tournament my sophomore and junior years. Those two moments were really special because our high school hadn’t made it since my brother was in high school — and before that it was 42 years or something like that. It was a long time coming for us to get back there and once we did, playing back-to-back years was really special. To do it with the kids you grew up playing with made it even sweeter.
CT: They do that at the Wild’s arena?
CF: Yep. The Xcel Energy Center. Trek to the X. The journey to the tourney.
CT: But you went all the way to British Columbia for a season of junior right after you finished high school.
CF: I left in August and there were a couple of other Minnesotans (on the team). So it was nice. I really enjoyed my billet family. It made the transition extremely easy and that was a special time in my life.
CT: Was it a chance to develop a little bit more before you went to college?
CF: Yeah. That was the goal — to prepare to play college hockey.
CT: How did you decide on UMass-Lowell for school?
CF: I think just going somewhere where I was wanted. Most Minnesota kids want to play in Minnesota because there are some great hockey colleges there. It couldn’t have worked out more perfectly though. We had some great teams there, great guys, great coaching staff. I really enjoyed my experience.
CT: You played 24 games as a freshman. Was that a factor? Getting to play right away?
CF: The first year I was kind of in and out. It was difficult, but that gave me more of a chance to work on my game and work on other areas in order to be a fulltime Division I player. I can’t thank my coaching staff enough, my teammates for always pushing each other to get better. We were able to have some special years there.
CT: The program has made pretty big strides over the last six or seven years.
CF: In my time there, we played in three Hockey East championships and won one. We went to the NCAA tournament twice and were one game away from the Frozen Four twice. So, yeah, we played in some big games and that even has prepared me to play pro hockey.
CT: Did you finish your degree?
CF: I did. I finished my degree and actually my MBA. I graduated early and then my first year pro last year I finished, online, through Massachusetts-Lowell.
CT: Wow. What are your degrees in?
CF: My undergrad was management and marketing. My MBA is managerial leadership concentration. I’m very thankful I was able to take some extra classes in the summers because our coach wanted us there. It was good to get ahead. I know other guys from my class have either started or finished theirs as well.
CT: I can’t think of a better location for an AHL call-up — San Diego.
CF: It was amazing. Honestly, everything about the organization, it was awesome. I had a really fun time.
CT: Plus the beach and the best weather in the world.
CF: (grinning) 72 and sunny. You can’t make that up. It gave me, a northern Minnesota boy, a chance to surf a little bit.
CT: How did it go?
CF: (laughing) Not very good, but it was just fun being out there.
CT: What was your first pro game like?
CF: Ugh. Nervous. Really nervous. But at the end of the day, it’s still hockey so you just have to settle in and be in the moment.
CT: Who was the game against?
CF: The San Jose Barracuda in San Jose.
CT: Do they play in the Sharks’ building?
CF: Yeah. So NHL arena. That was special.
CT: You were part of a deep playoff run for Tulsa last season?
CF: We made it to the Western Conference finals. Game 7. We lost to Toledo.
CT: How did you decide on signing with the Gladiators this summer?
CF: It was a number of things. You know, my brother had played here and had some familiarity with the team and Coach Pyle. And just talking to other guys who had played here. It’s such a nice area and the team he’s brought in has been really good. That all contributed.
CT: Did Mike tell you any good Jeff Pyle stories?
CF: (smiling) He hadn’t, but now we can talk about it.
CT: Did you ever get a chance to come here to watch Mike play? You were in high school at the time?
CF: No. I did get to see him play in Colorado.
CT: What do you do to pass the time on the bus?
CF: So far it’s been chat with a couple of the guys who don’t play cards. I’m not a card guy. After that, I get in the bunk and either a podcast or get the Netflix going.
CT: Do you have any podcasts you’re liking right now?
CF: I think Joe Rogan always comes out with interesting ones. Spittin’ Chiclets if they have good guests on can be a pretty funny listen. On Netflix, I’ve been searching for a good show. I’ve been watching those “Explained” episodes. But I’m on the lookout for some good shows.
CT: What music do you want on loud in the car?
CF: It’s a lot of country music. We actually went to Luke Combs and Eric Church on Sunday. That was awesome. Great show. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is unreal.
CT: Best Movember ‘stache on the team?
CF: Well, I already know I got nominated for the worst.
CT: I’m giving you a chance to get back at Dante (Hannoun, who picked his as the worst).
CF: Dante’s is pretty good, though. The best? We have a couple. (Joel) Messner has a good clean-cut little muzzy. Dante’s is good, too. I have to give it to him — as much as I don’t want to. (Luke) Stork has a good one and Nelly (Eric Neiley), too, but it’s a little blond. If he dyed it, I think it would be pretty dynamite.
And I would agree I have the worst one. Not a strong muzzy family. It’s the thought that counts.