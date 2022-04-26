Larry Harold was hired earlier this month as the new head football coach at Central Gwinnett.
Harold has 17 years of high school coaching experience, including stints as head coach at Macon County (2012-14), Brunswick (2015-16), Central Macon (2017) and Americus-Sumter (2018). He coached three years at the college level, including a spot on Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee staff as an offensive analyst/quality control coach for the 2020 season and as an assistant at Kentucky State for the 2019 season. He spent the 2021 season at Cedar Shoals in Athens.
In the latest edition of “Getting to Know...” Harold talks with staff correspondent Mike Faulkner about his new job, his coaching journey and more.
MF: What’s it like being a veteran coach in this day and age?
LH: A blessing and a curse. It’s a blessing because any time you get to work with young people, especially men you get to develop them and see them grow. It’s very rewarding. It’s a curse because with today’s distractions dealing with off the field things like drugs, crime, gangs and now entitlement. There are a lot of kids that want to be coached and be developed. They want to be successful in life. That’s what my ministry and calling has been for the past 20 years and hopefully another 10 years.
MF: Given all of your experience, what are you going to instill in your players?
LH: The same thing that we have been. We want to be disciplined, fundamentally sound, involved in the community, we want to make sure we represent that black helmet with the C on it to the utmost of our abilities. A lot of people look up to them in the hope that they can do the things they aspire to once they get to high school. We’re going to love you to death, but we’re going to be disciplined and hard on them. It’s going to be to their benefit and I hope to see a lot of them go to college and graduate. And really becoming a productive citizen in society as well as a good husband and a good father.
MF: With your experience at the collegiate level, what made you want to come back to high school?
LH: College is really weird. There’s a lot of things you can’t control. It’s a very great and rewarding experience. God showed me that the two to three years I was coaching in college that my biggest impact is helping high school kids reach their goals. It’s awesome to offer a kid a scholarship but my expertise God showed me my word is impact and my biggest impact was helping young men get to that level not the opposite way around. That’s why I decided to come back and I’ve been to a lot of different schools but I think Central Gwinnett is a school system that’s waiting for something great to happen to it. And hopefully with the coaches we are bringing in we can rejuvenate and get the community involved and blow the lid off this thing.
MF: What’s the coaching process over the years?
LH: Very rewarding. Teaching kids. It’s amazing that this brown football can do so much for a young man. I didn’t take my first flight till I got to college. We were flying to a classic. I’ve got to meet, be around successful people, I’ve met almost all major college coaches because of this game we call football. We use football as the gold nugget to keep these kids academically eligible, off the streets, do what their parents ask them to do. It’s rewarding going to camps, once offense learns something new then the defense learns something new as well.. It’s exciting, the whole program-building process.
MF: Why did you think Central Gwinnett was a good pick for you?
LH: I thought it was good because I look at films and see the talent and support. But what got me was the interview process, when I sat down with (principal) Mr. (Shane) Orr and AD (Jason) Carrera, our visions matched. It was an easy transition process so I’ve learned over my 20 years not to chase athletes, facilities or money, chase administration. Great administration makes your job so much easier. If you have administration support your program can grow and we have great administration. Everyone I’ve met is supportive.
MF: What’s one thing about the game of football that keeps you going?
LH: My family. I have three young boys and a daughter. My wife is a football wife and so she’s the same way as me. She loves these young men as her own children and seeing them develop. The things that keep me going are the former players. My former players call me and say coach I didn’t understand what you were trying to show me but I got it now. I’m a man, I graduated from college, the same thing you were teaching me I’m teaching them. Then they retell stories that were life changing for them that I may have forgotten about. Having that much responsibility is such a great honor. I know the game of football is going to help my kids and bring satisfaction to my wife and myself that they appreciate it.
MF: How special was it for you to win your three SWAC titles?
LH: It was awesome. So when I went to high school we didn’t win a lot. I came from the high school where Demarcus Cousins went and other basketball players went to. It was a big basketball school. So we didn’t win a lot. When I went to Southern they taught me how to win. They lost the championship the previous year so when I got there the coaches didn’t get onto us, it was the players. They made us do things the proper way and laid the foundation. Player-led teams are more impactful than anything else.
MF: Tell us a little bit more about your family?
LH: I was born in Illinois, at a young age I moved to New Jersey all the way to high school. Then to my ninth grade year I moved to Alabama and it changed my life forever. When I was in Jersey I never played football, it was a basketball state. The first day of class the principal takes me to the football coaches office. That showed me that the South treats football like a religion. Then I played four years and earned a scholarship to Southern and got to Southern, didn’t really know what to do, wasn’t good enough to make it to the NFL. One of my professors said I’d make a good coach. It went off from there when I got my teaching degree. I had a program in Louisiana that was 1-9 and we built it up to the top 10 programs at the 4A level. Then in 2009, I married my wife and she wanted to move back closer to Georgia. I got my first head coaching job at Macon County and I’m the first African American coach there. I took that program and built it back up and was able to help Roquan Smith when nobody knew of him until six years later. And I helped another guy named Trey Hill from the same county. I coached him as a freshmen and eighth grader and now he’s with the Bengals. And also the opportunity to coach college ball. But for my family, I will be married for 13 years in July. My wife loves football and cooking for the boys. Everywhere we go she’s making the PB&Js for the boys and different things like that. Me being a head coach she wasn’t able to be close to the game in college and now she can be close again. She’s very supportive and being around helping young men.
MF: What would you say is your biggest accomplishment in life?
LH: One, committing my life to Christ. In 2012, prior to getting the job, I gave my life to Christ and got baptized. That’s when I really started seeing what I do as a coach not just as helping but as a ministry too. Impacting kids and being able to have a relationship with Christ with them. I tell them all that for the talent that they have there’s a greater out there that you need to recognize out there and give thanks to and that’s not so much religion just a relationship with Christ.
