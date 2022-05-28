Shiloh grad Marcus Spivey was hired in April as the new head boys basketball coach at Central Gwinnett.
Spivey was a first-year head coach at Therrell in 2021-22, guiding his team to a 14-10 record and a state playoff berth — a vast improvement after it went 6-17 the season before he arrived. Prior to being hired at Therrell, he was an assistant coach at Duluth for six seasons and at Central for one season. He played college basketball at Life University.
In the latest installment of “Getting to Know…”, Spivey talks about his new job, returning to his native Gwinnett County and more.
MF: Welcome back to Gwinnett County sports. How does it feel to return and be at the head position?
MS: It’s very exciting. Coming back into the highest classification in Georgia. You know it’s going to be challenging but I’m up for the challenge. Just ready to get in and start working. I’m very excited to be back in Gwinnett and closer to my family.
MF: Being around some great programs, what are some things you’ve learned during the coaching experience?
MS: To adapt, listen and learn. I don’t know everything. Taking everything for what it’s worth and enjoying the process.
MF: As Gwinnett County grows and becomes more competitive, what are some fundamentals and habits you're going to develop with the players to be successful?
MS: Getting to know them. Once I get to know the type of person they are and their families, the basketball will take care of itself. I really just want to get to know them and get out to the Lawrenceville area and make sure my kids stay in the district. And don’t lose the kids, the community is going to be the big piece. Keeping those kids in house and getting them excited to play for Central Gwinnett.
MF: The season is a long way away, how have you started to get the team prepared?
MS: We have to start thinking like winners. It’s no surprise if you look at the history they’ve been the doormat of the region so it’s got to start with the mentality, which is why summer is going to be very key for us. We're going to go to some two days and start work. We know kids want to work and we believe in it. That’s what I told some of the seniors that are returning, it starts here let's get double digit wins this year and compete. And change the culture at Central Gwinnett.
MF: Where does your athletic career start?
MS: It actually started in Lithonia. I was at Lithonia my freshman year and transferred over to Shiloh and played my last three years there. From there I went to a junior college in Illinois named Shawnee Community College and finished at Life University.
MF: Tell us about your family?
MS: My mom and dad stay in Loganville. I have an older brother and a little sister.
MF: What made you want to get into coaching?
MS: I’ve always been around basketball. When I was six or seven, my dad would come to the backyard with me and we watched basketball games all the time. I kind of hit that stage at the end of college, what am I going to do? I think it was God’s timing because around that time that was when Coach (Eddie) Hood got the Duluth job. I had a month left in school and he said I’m about to get the Duluth job, you can do it, let's come in and rebuild. And it’s like the same situation here. I’ve seen him take that team and turn it around and that’s what I envision. Being around the game all my life makes me want to pour into it and give back to the kids.
MF: What has amazed you the most about the game of basketball?
MS: It’s the work ethic from the kids. I was decent but I’ve never had a work ethic like this. Kids want to get in the gym every day all day. Their work ethic is better than what mine used to be, their readiness and willingness to keep getting better.
MF: Do you have a favorite basketball player of all time and or team?
MS: It’s a tie, but I would say Michael Jordan. I don’t really have a team. I'm a big Coach Cal (Kentucky's John Calipari) fan.
MF: Michael Jordan or LeBron James?
MS: I’m such a big LeBron fan, but I'm going to go with M.J., winning matters.
