Blanche Alverson was instrumental in helping establish the Buford High School basketball team as one of the state’s powerhouse programs. Today the native of Andalusia, Ala., is in her first season as assistant women’s basketball coach at Georgia Tech.
She graduated from Auburn University in 2013 with a degree in biomedical sciences, played one season of pro ball in Spain and signed on as a grad assistant at Texas Tech. She spent two seasons there and earned a master’s degree. She was an assistant for one season at New Mexico State and for two years at Southern California.
When Nell Fortner was named head coach in the spring, one of her first calls was to Alverson, who had played for her at Auburn.
On the eve of Georgia Tech opening the season, staff correspondent Stan Awtrey caught up with Alverson to discuss her time at future and the road that led her to The Flats in this edition of "Getting to Know."
SA: Were you just the typical kid growing up in South Alabama who got interested in basketball?
BA: I started playing basketball with my brother and he's about four years older than me. So, I just always played with him and his friends and ended up getting pretty good at it and played competitively at a young age … club basketball, traveled all around the state early and really kind of got into it.
It was always kind of a dream of mine to play in college and we played a lot of basketball up here in the Atlanta area. Starting eighth grade, I guess, all the way through high school. Then moving up here my junior year, going to Buford High School was a big part basketball-wise of my development and kind of helped me prepare for college. I think it laid a foundation going into college at Auburn.
SA: How did you end up at Buford?
BA: I had played on a travel team from the Atlanta area called the Peach State Elite. I started playing with that team the summer before eighth grade. We were always up here and I spent lots of time in Georgia. So, we ended up kind of looking at a couple different schools. When I came up, we knew we wanted to be in this area. We were looking at schools and Buford just seemed to be the best fit. I met Gene Durden, who is the girls coach there, and just really believed in what he was doing and wanted to play for him. He was a big reason I came to Buford. Right off the bat, after just sitting and just meeting him, I wanted to be coached by him, honestly.
SA: What did you particularly like about Coach Durden?
BA: I think one thing that I value a lot about that experience is that he's tough and he's challenging, but he is the first one to hug you when you walk off the court. You want him in your corner all the time. And I think that there's that respect. He pours as much as he can into you, on and off the floor, and still to this day, I have a great relationship with him. And I feel like he has that with all of his players in some sort of fashion.
SA: You helped Buford win its first girls basketball championship your senior year. What was most memorable about that experience?
BA: I would say what is the most memorable is actually winning state and in the locker room afterwards it was just kind of the most surreal experience, because everyone's crying … like crying tears of like joy but also kind of sadness because it was over. It was one of those weird special kind of teams where we all knew that we weren't ever going to have that again. But we were all really close. And I've only been there for two years and some of my teammates had been there for three years, four years, but we all bought into what we were doing and all had kind of a special connection
SA: Growing up in Alabama, did you have a natural connection with Auburn, since that’s where you signed to play college ball?
BA: I grew up from a young age going to Auburn football games and going over basketball camps and doing that kind of thing. Actually, I didn't want to go to Auburn at first. I thought this is my opportunity to get out of a small town and go far and go to the city world. But when it really came down to it, the things that I valued were what all were represented.
SA: You also had developed a relationship with coach Nell Fortner at Auburn.
BA: A big part of that was playing for Nell Fortner. The best relationship I had was with her and in that recruiting process, we really connected and I wanted to play for her. So maybe in the beginning I was like, I'm going away. But Auburn had everything I wanted in terms of atmosphere and education. And the main thing was the basketball piece made sense for me.
SA: After graduating, you spent a year playing professionally in Spain. What was that like?
BA: I enjoyed the experience. I knew it wasn't going to be something I did for long. I kind of viewed it as going and getting an opportunity to travel the world and play basketball. So, I really enjoyed it. Spain's a phenomenal country. What is really cool now is we have a player (freshman Nerea Hermosa) from Spain, so I’ve got a little bit of sense of where she came from.
SA: What made you want to get into coaching?
BA: I think my love for the game. First and foremost, I think I was ready to be done playing in the sense of playing professionally overseas. I didn't think that was the right path for me. But I think when your life has been so consumed with basketball for so long, it's hard just to step away from it.
So I went in, I was a graduate assistant, worked on my master's at Texas Tech, and got into the coaching side of it, really loved it and just the work with our players and the scouting piece and recruiting. I think the college game is very unique in that way because it's not just basketball all the time. You're dealing with a lot of different avenues and backgrounds.
Academics has always very important to me. I was a pre-med undergrad, so education has always been huge for me growing up. Seeing players have success on and off the court — because not everyone's going to play basketball for the next 10 or 15 years at some point. You're going to do something else and you're not always going to get into coaching after that either. So, I love helping those players get what they want out of their degree.
SA: You coached at Texas Tech, New Mexico State and Southern Cal. Was it a difficult decision to join Nell once she took the job at Georgia Tech?
BA: It didn't take much. I worked for with great people out at USC and I was able to do a lot and get very hands-on with our team in terms of our development and the basketball piece. And we were pretty good. We just signed the No. 5 recruiting class in the country. So, we were excited about that and in that in that way, it was difficult.
But at the end of the day, my goal has always been to come back here in terms of the Southeast. And so when Nell decided to get back into coaching, I don't think there's really much a different decision you can make when your former coach gets back in and wants you to come work with her. I've known her since I was 14, she’s someone I have admired for a long time and have a great relationship with. It was kind of a no-brainer decision to be back closer to my family, closer to an area that I grew up in and then also coming back and working for your former head coach I think is pretty special.
SA: Your focus at Georgia Tech will be similar to your responsibilities at Southern Cal?
BA: Very, very similar. Obviously, recruiting is always important and then also to just overall, I think we have a really a special staff and we all kind of contribute in our own different ways. But I think we're all kind of going in the right direction. We’re all doing everything we can right now, especially in Year One, to get to get this thing going in the right direction.