Brookwood grad N'dea Jones, after a stellar college career at Texas A&M, has played professional basketball since 2021, when she was a second-round pick of the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Draft. The 22-year-old, who currently plays for A.S. Ramat Hasharon in Israel during the WNBA offseason, signed a training camp contract with the hometown Atlanta Dream on Feb. 15.
In this installment of "Getting to Know...", Jones talks with staff correspondent Mike Faulkner about her pro career, her appreciation of Tim Duncan and more.
MF: What is your family background?
NJ: My dad played basketball at Youngstown State University so I have family members in Ohio. My mom ran track at Texas Southern and her side of the family is from there so I have family in both states.
MF: Did this influence you to go to Texas A&M?
NJ: A little bit. I have family there. What I really liked about Texas A&M was the culture and what they had to bring with my degree. And the Aggie Network was a big part of why I went there.
MF: What made you want to play basketball over all the other sports?
NJ: I had no choice. I tried out cheerleading but my father after one year told me no because it was a lot of money. I grew up around basketball with my cousins, aunts and uncles. Everybody played basketball honestly. Not to say I didn’t have a choice, but it was in my blood.
MF: How special was it for you and your family to be drafted to the WNBA?
NJ: It was really special and a great moment. I was surrounded by friends and family in the comfort of my home, which was nice. It’s a feeling that not a lot of people get to experience and I was blessed to see my name pop up on the TV.
MF: How do you feel you’ve grown being that your one year into being a pro basketball player?
NJ: I became more mature. Pro basketball is hard in many ways and you're put in different situations and environments so you have to adjust on the fly. I’ve learned lessons and gotten to meet great people, make a lot of friends and gained lots of advice from friends older than me and people I’ve come across. It’s been a great experience.
MF: What’s something you could go back and tell yourself when you were in college?
NJ: Don't take things so seriously. And what I mean by that is to take things with a grain of salt. When you get older everybody's a professional and everything's a business. I’m an emotional person so I would just tell myself to look past certain things and realize it’s business.
MF: What do you believe separates you from other players in the WNBA or the pro basketball scene?
NJ: I’m a hard worker. When I step on the court I try to work hard against everyone I go against. I think that’s a challenge for people who have to go against me to realize that I don’t stop no matter how much time is on the clock, what part of the game we're in, I continue to go hard the whole 40 minutes.
MF: What does this opportunity mean to you as you get the chance to come back home and play for the (Atlanta Dream) team you’ve grown up watching?
NJ: Most definitely, it's a great opportunity. I'm really excited. Honestly, I was so happy when I got the phone call and jumped on the opportunity immediately. I think it’s everyone's childhood dream to be able to play for the home team. I think it can open up a lot of doors for me business-wise. I’ll be around my friends and family and have my support system every game.
MF: What are you doing to prepare yourself for camp and everything?
NJ: Right now I’m still currently overseas in Israel. So what I’m doing to prepare is continuing to treat every day like it’s a practice, trying new things in practice and in games, working on my game while I can. Once I’m home I get with my trainer and agility coaches and continue to work out.
MF: Tell me a little bit about your experience playing in Israel?
NJ: It's really fun and there are great people. The city is really nice and it's kind of like America in many ways. The people are super nice and everybody is friendly and they speak English, which is a bonus. The competition is great. I play against great players every time I step on the court.
MF: What’s an adjustment you had to make when you transitioned to Israel vs. from being in America?
NJ: A lot of things. I’ve had to transition to a sleep schedule. Time change was a big difference because I’m a very oriented person. I can only talk to my family at certain parts of the day so that’s a big change. And really just trying to figure out my way around. But it’s been a pretty easy transition because people do speak English so everybody is very helpful. My teammates as well are helpful and the management here.
MF: How excited are you going to be for the first game back home?
NJ: Really excited. I’ve already talked to lots of my friends and invited everybody to come out to support me. Even if I don’t play I’ll still be really happy just to wear that jersey.
MF: What’s your go-to move on the court?
NJ: I don’t really have a go-to move actually. I have many different moves, it really just depends. Being out here I've been more so shooting first. The pick and roll is a big part of my game and reading the defense whether that’s the roll to the basket, picking a counter move when the defender steps up or just catching and shooting. I like the step back move a lot of times, especially when I’m at the top of the key.
MF: Who is your favorite basketball player, women or men?
NJ: Tim Duncan.
MF: Why specifically Tim Duncan?
NJ: I like his patience and style of play. I’ve always tried to be as patient as him. Every time he touches the ball you can see the game slow down for him. Especially being in his position, I think that’s really good. I think everybody wants to be able to do that and have the game slow for them. I was a big Spurs fan so I watched them a lot.
MF: What is your overall goal?
NJ: To be well mentally, physically and have a safe, blessed journey for the rest of my basketball career. I have many personal goals but the main overall goal is to take it one day at a time and be where my feet are and know that I can’t achieve my goals in the future unless I achieve the day.
