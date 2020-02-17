Atlanta Gladiators defenseman Alexey Solovyev is one of the standout rookies assigned to the team this season by its AHL affiliate in Providence. The 25-year-old played four years at Bentley University in the Boston area before turning pro. Solovyev has 16 points, 13 of them assists, playing a shutdown role in 49 games for the Gladiators this season.
In this installment of “Getting to Know …,” Solovyev talks to staff writer Christine Troyke about a variety of topics, including moving to the U.S. at 15 to play junior hockey in the NAHL, getting an advanced degree and finding a groove with his defensive partner Joel Messner.
CT: Where did you grow up?
AS: I grew up in Moscow, Russia.
CT: If I was going to visit, what should I see and what is too touristy?
AS: The two biggest cities are St. Petersburg and Moscow. Lots of history there, Moscow for sure. Everybody has seen the St. Basil’s Cathedral and Red Square. It’s beautiful.
CT: What’s your favorite food from home?
AS: Probably my mom’s crepes.
CT: When did you move to the U.S.?
AS: I first got here when I was 15 years old, turning 16. I went to Dallas and actually spent the majority of my time in the States in Dallas.
CT: Just for hockey?
AS: No. The reason I came to the States is because I wanted to pursue the education and hockey at the same time. So I wanted to go the NCAA route. That worked out.
CT: Did you have a billet family?
AS: I had three different billet families. All of them were great. One was actually Russian.
CT: Did you come over knowing any English?
AS: No, I didn’t speak a word. I had to use Google translate for the first six or seven months.
CT: That had to be a pretty big culture shock — Moscow to Dallas?
AS: Absolutely. Not knowing the language and then going to another country when you’re 15. I didn’t get to see my family for nine or eight months out of the year. That was the tough part for sure.
CT: What helped with the transition?
AS: Having great billet families definitely played a huge role. My first billet family, I actually spent three years at their house and they treated me like their son. They helped me with everything. They made sure I was learning English. They helped me with translation and the grammar stuff.
CT: Did you play any other sports?
AS: I played soccer. It’s pretty big back home.
CT: How young were you when you first skated?
AS: I was 5 years old when my parents took me to the hockey rink for the first time. I fell in love with the game. Seeing the guys fall all over the ice, that was fun for me. (smiling) That was the selling point for hockey.
CT: What do you remember about when you first learned to play?
AS: Just how fun it was to play. You didn’t have much responsibility. You just went out there and had fun. You didn’t try to make a team. You didn’t have those big goals that you have now.
CT: Were there any players you admired growing up?
AS: One of my big role models was Sergei Zubov (who spent the bulk of a Hall of Fame career in Dallas). I grew up watching him play and I try to model my game after his. I don’t know how well I’m doing at it, but I try.
CT: How did the hockey in the NAHL compare to what you were used to?
AS: It was definitely a faster paced game, more physical. Not as much time to think out there. The team I played for, the coach (Dan Wildfong) really prepared me for higher levels, for college and pro. When I first got there, I was kind of overhandling the puck and taking too much time with it. He helped me change my perception of the game in North America.
CT: How did you decide on Bentley University?
AS: I wanted to study business and Bentley is a well-known business school in the Northeast region so that was a perfect fit.
CT: Did you finish your degree?
AS: I did. I actually got a chance to get my master’s as well. I got my undergrad in finance and grad degree in accounting.
CT: Jeez. I guess you know what to do with the big paychecks then, yeah?
AS: (laughing) I haven’t seen one yet, but yeah, I know what to do when it happens.
CT: The Boston area seems like a good atmosphere for a college kid — from a hockey and social standpoint. Was it?
AS: Oh, yeah, definitely. There were a crazy amount of schools in a 10-mile radius. Hockey is huge there and definitely the weekends were fun.
CT: That proved to also be good for pro career since Boston/Providence signed you?
AS: I think that’s what helped me get the contract with the AHL Bruins this season. I’m pretty sure they came to a couple of games when I was playing at Bentley.
Patrick Houlihan (assistant director of hockey operations): The solar panels, that’s why they come. They’re super advanced in sustainability and green living.
CT: I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic.
PH: No, I was being serious. I went to Bentley. I was there in the ’90s and there’s this hill that is pretty close to the size of a football field of just solar panels. That year it was 50 percent of their energy, they were producing.
AS: Our rink is like 60 percent self-sustainable.
CT: Have you and Joel Messner been paired pretty consistently all season? Good partnership?
AS: Yeah. Going back to when I played in Russia, you have the same D parter for multiple years. Having been playing with Messner definitely helps our chemistry on the ice. We’ve been together for almost 50 games.
CT: And also at Bruins camp?
AS: Yeah, we were skating together at Providence’s camp so we got to know each other before (coming to Atlanta).
CT: Who is your road roommate?
AS: Messner.
CT: Aww. So cute.
AS: (chuckles) Together everywhere.
CT: What do you do to pass the time on the bus?
AS: I just started playing cards with the guys. I wasn’t a big gambler, but kind of got into it as of late. Other than that, I like reading books and watching shows.
CT: Have you read any good books lately? Do you read finance books that would put me to sleep?
AS: (smiling) Uh, well I read one finance book called “Red Notice,” but it’s not one of those boring ones. It’s actually pretty fascinating. It’s about an American investor who went over to Russia in the ’90s and tried to invest in a lot of companies.
CT: With the nickname Solo, are you a Star Wars fan?
AS: No. They just cut off my last name. No one can really pronounce it so they just went an easier way.
CT: What movie can you quote the most lines from?
AS: Oh, I’m not a big movie guy.
CT: Is there a TV show you have watched multiple times?
AS: “The Office.”
CT: What music do you want on loud in the car?
AS: Probably rap or techno.
