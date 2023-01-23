2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12/31/22)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after the Bulldogs’ win in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., on Dec. 31, 2022.

 Tony Walsh

Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation.

Bennett is the fourth straight quarterback from the Southeastern Conference to earn the honor.

