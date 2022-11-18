Samford vs Georgia (11/11/2022)

Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine during Georgia’s first round match of the 2022 Division I Women’s Soccer Championship against Samford at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Kari Hodges)

 Kari Hodges

On Thursday night, the Georgia Bulldogs continued the advancement of the women’s soccer program by making their seventh appearance in the second round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament and program history.

Georgia faced a difficult task going on the road to face the No. 2-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels and suffered a season-ending, 3-1 loss to the longtime power. North Carolina has long been one of the blue bloods in women’s soccer, as the Tar Heels have won 22 national championships, all 22 of which have come under legendary head coach Anson Dorrance. Thursday’s contest between Georgia and North Carolina was the only second round matchup that featured two national championship head coaches.

