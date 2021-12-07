Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) shown walking in the stadium prior to the the SEC championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
University of Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean has been named captain of the 30th annual Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Dean was one of the 22 players selected for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, for their remarkable commitment to community service.
“Nakobe is an exceptional example of what it means to be a well-rounded student-athlete who makes time to give back,” said Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart. “It is an outstanding honor to be named captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and I believe that there could be no better person named to fill that spot than Nakobe.”
Georgia’s Malcolm Mitchell (2015) was also a captain of the Good Works Team making the Bulldogs the only school to have a pair of captains in history.
Dean was deservingly voted as captain thanks to his community service efforts with Dawgs for Pups, a program Dean helped launch to directly support the youth community in Athens County. To date, the program has raised more than $200,000, which helped secure 27,000 pounds of food donations and clothing for local children, among other area contributions.
Since the September 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team announcement, with a $1 million pledge from Allstate to recognize college football athletes – across all divisions – and the non-profits they serve, fans have been voting on ESPN.com for their honorary captain. As part of Allstate’s historic Name, Image and Likeness deal, Dean selected to contribute his donation to The Hope Center: Community Center of North Mississippi.
“We continue to be amazed by the incredible work of our Good Works Team members, especially Nakobe Dean,” said Terrance Williams, Good Works Team selection committee member and Executive Vice President and General Manager, Allstate Agency Distribution. “We were so proud to honor them in new ways in 2021 and enable even more community impact.”
Thanks to the new NCAA name, image and likeness decision, Allstate was able to advance the opportunity to financially empower these athletes and open the door to further positive societal change with financial support for the athletes and a donation to their chosen nonprofits. It was the largest NIL investment yet for community impact by a college football sponsor—and insurer.
Dean will be virtually recognized at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9, on ESPN, as well as at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.
