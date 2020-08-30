If a Southeastern Conference football team wins a national championship this altered college season, it will have earned it.
A 10-game, conference-only schedule in the rugged SEC, followed by postseason games, is plenty brutal, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said this weekend after the Bulldogs’ scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.
COVID-19 will prompt various leagues to use an asterisk because of shortened seasons, some in a bubble with no fans, but Smart doesn’t think that should be the case in the SEC despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions to call off the fall football season.
"I don't know how you would have an asterisk by a conference championship, because that would be as most real as we've ever had, right?” Smart said. “That would be 10 games and hopefully a championship, so if you're talking about that, the only asterisk that would be by that would be, ‘This is the toughest team there ever was,' because they went through 10 games in our league and played a championship game.
“Hats off to them, because they need an asterisk saying they were the national champions, in my opinion, because it's going to be tough in terms of the number of practices we have and fighting COVID.”
The impact of COVID-19 — from the loss of spring practice until now — has made the preparation leading up to the Bulldogs’ Sept. 26 opener against Arkansas.
“It’s very unique,” Smart said of the preseason schedule. “I talked to our team about it (Saturday). At this scrimmage point, at this time we’re three weeks away. We’re four weeks away with the scrimmage in our bank. The difference is we don’t have that many practices left. Time is there, but practices aren’t if you know what I mean.
“We’re monitored by the NCAA and also required to give the players a certain amount of time off so our practice numbers we have left are less than we would traditionally have at this point. We also have a little time to recover and get better. When I say behind, I’m talking about the fact we didn’t have spring.”
The lack of spring practice was particularly difficult with a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, as well as a handful of quarterbacks vying to replace Jake Fromm.
“(Quarterback) Carson Beck didn’t get to go in the spring,” Smart said. “(Quarterback) D’Wan Mathis, a kid who really needed those reps in the spring, didn’t get to go. (Wake Forest transfer and quarterback) Jamie (Newman) didn’t get to have spring practice and (Southern California transfer) J.T. (Daniels) wasn’t here.”
A retooled offensive line and injuries — key receiver Dominick Blaylock is out for the season with another injury — brought on additional complications. The Georgia players and coaches, along with the rest of the SEC, have less than a month to work through the issues.
Every team in the league faces a brutal schedule, some more than others, and Georgia’s path includes matchups with strong SEC West teams Alabama (Oct. 17 in Tuscaloosa) and Auburn (Oct. 3 in Athens).
The team that survives through the SEC gauntlet doesn’t deserve to have its championship lessened by an asterisk, Smart said.
“I would certainly think people would want to put an asterisk by it, but these teams in the SEC won't do that,” Smart said. “Not after playing 10 games, a conference championship and possibly two playoffs."
