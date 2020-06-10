DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Current and former Georgia golfers notched three top-10 and five top-25 finishes at the Georgia Women’s Open, which concluded on Tuesday at Achasta Golf Club.
Rising junior Jenny Bae led the impressive showing by the Bulldogs, finishing as runner-up.
Bae fired rounds 67 and 68 to wrap up the 36-hole tournament at 9-under 135. She was two shots off the pace of Taylor Totland on the leaderboard. In addition, Jillian Hollis finished fifth, Bailey Tardy, a Norcross grad, tied for eighth, Alison Crenshaw tied for 13th, Caroline Craig finished 25th and Zoe Walker placed 59th.
Bae’s performance followed a third-place showing at last year’s Georgia Women’s Open, a PGA Section of Georgia event featuring both professional and amateurs. Bae, who is from Suwanee, Ga., and attended Collins Hill High School, recorded 15 birdies over the two-day event, the most by any of the 64 golfers in the field.
Hollis and Tardy are UGA graduates who helped lead the Bulldogs to 10 team wins while capturing a combined six individual titles during their careers with the Bulldogs. Hollis finished the Open at 4-under 140, while Tardy shot 2-under 142.
Crenshaw, a rising senior on the Georgia roster, wrapped up play at 2-over 146, while Craig, a rising sophomore, and Walker, who will be a redshirt junior, recorded tallies of 150 and 165, respectively.
Louise Yu, a Peachtree Ridge grad, finished in a tie for 10th after shooting a 1-under 143.
