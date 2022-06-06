Former University of Georgia head coach Mark Richt and former All-America running back Garrison Hearst have been named to the College Football Hall of Fame 2023 ballot, according to an announcement Monday by the National Football Foundation.
Richt and Hearst are among 80 former players and nine coaches included on the Football Bowl Subdivision ballot, which also features former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, among others.
“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted,” said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”
Richt compiled a UGA record of 145-51 (.738) from 2001-2015 which included 85-40 in SEC play. His teams won two SEC championships (2002 and 2005), five SEC championship game appearances, 15 consecutive bowl games, eight top ten final poll finishes, and a 42-2 record against non-conference opponents in Sanford Stadium. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005.
A total of 301 football student-athletes earned their degrees during Mark Richt era as head coach and his players earned eight Academic All-America honors.
Hearst was the 1992 Doak Walker Award recipient as the country’s most outstanding running back. He was a consensus All-American and finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting.
Hearst averaged 6.8 yards per carry shattering Bo Jackson's SEC record single season average of 6.4. Hearst also broke three of Herschel Walker's SEC records by setting new conference marks for single season points scored (126), total touchdowns (21), and rushing touchdowns (19). His 1,910 all-purpose yards was second most in SEC history for a single season.
The Lincolnton native led the nation in touchdowns scored (21), and average points per game (11.5), was second nationally in rushing average (140.6 yards per game), and fourth nationally in all-purpose running (173.6 yards per game).
Johnson compiled a career record of 189-99 (.656) in 22 seasons as a head coach, including an 82-60 record in 11 seasons at Georgia Tech (2008-18). His 82 wins are the fourth-most in Tech history, behind only College Football Hall of Famers Bobby Dodd (165), William Alexander (134) and John Heisman (102), while only Dodd won more games in his first 11 seasons on The Flats (91). Johnson’s .577 winning percentage with the Yellow Jackets ranks fifth in program history, behind only Heisman (.764), Dodd (.713), George O’Leary (.612) and Alexander (.580).
He led the Jackets to nine bowl appearances and three Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Games and, during his 11 seasons at Tech, he was named ACC Coach of the Year three times (2008, 2009 and 2014). He was selected as National Coach of the Year by CBS Sportsline in 2008, marking the second time in his career that he received National Coach of the Year honors (Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year, 2004, Navy).
The ballot was emailed Monday to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.
The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2023 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.