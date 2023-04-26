Lilliquist.jpg

Derek Lilliquist is one of the top two-way players in Georgia Bulldogs baseball history.

 University of Georgia Athletics

Derek Lilliquist, one of the most accomplished two-way players in Georgia history, has been named to the 2023 class of Southeastern Conference Baseball Legends, the league announced Wednesday. 

Along with Lilliquist, the 2023 SEC Baseball Legends class includes Auburn’s Frank Thomas (1987-90), Kentucky’s Joe Blanton (200-02) and LSU’s Todd Walker (1992-94). The legends class will be recognized at the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament, which will take place at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium from May 23-28.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.