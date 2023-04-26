Derek Lilliquist, one of the most accomplished two-way players in Georgia history, has been named to the 2023 class of Southeastern Conference Baseball Legends, the league announced Wednesday.
Along with Lilliquist, the 2023 SEC Baseball Legends class includes Auburn’s Frank Thomas (1987-90), Kentucky’s Joe Blanton (200-02) and LSU’s Todd Walker (1992-94). The legends class will be recognized at the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament, which will take place at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium from May 23-28.
Lilliquist was a three-year standout for Georgia from 1985-87. He holds the Georgia records for career wins (31) and strikeouts (387), and he also finished his collegiate career with a .318 batting average, 35 home runs, 41 doubles and 135 RBIs.
The Winter Park, Fla., native garnered All-American and team MVP honors in 1987 when he hit a team-high 19 home runs, drove in 63 and was 14-3 on the mound with a 2.24 ERA. He earned national pitcher of the year honors and helped lead Georgia to its first College World Series appearance. The 1987 Bulldogs won 42 games and finished ranked seventh nationally. Lilliquist was also named Freshman All-America in 1985 and All-SEC in 1986 and 1987.
Lilliquist was the third Georgia player to be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft when the Atlanta Braves selected him sixth overall in the 1987 draft. Lilliquist made his MLB debut in 1989 and finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. Lilliquist also spent time with San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds organizations. During his major league career, he earned 25 wins and 17 saves.
Following his retirement as a player, Lilliquist served as a high school coach, then served as pitching coach for the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals. He earned a 2011 World Series championship ring as a member of the Cardinals coaching staff and was part of the Cardinals staff that returned to the Fall Classic in 2013. Lilliquist resides in Vero Beach, Fla., and has two children, Derek and Alexandria.
The SEC Baseball Legends program began in 2012, and four legends from four schools are recognized each year. Bulldog All-America shortstop Reggie Andrews was part of the inaugural class in 2012. All-America pitcher Cris Carpenter was part of the 2016 class. There was no 2020 SEC Tournament or Legends class due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
