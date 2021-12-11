Dan Lanning is leaving Georgia’s football program to become head coach at Oregon, but the popular defensive coordinator will remain with the Bulldogs for the upcoming College Football Playoff.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also released the plan to replace Lanning — Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will serve as co-defensive coordinators going forward. Lanning and Schumann were co-defensive coordinators this season for the Bulldogs’ stout defense.
Muschamp, a longtime defensive coordinator and former head coach at Florida and South Carolina, joined Smart’s staff this year as a special teams coordinator. He also assisted with defensive backs. Schumann is inside linebackers coach.
Lanning takes over an Oregon program that lost head coach Mario Cristobal to the Miami Hurricanes. Georgia takes on Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31 with the winner advancing to the Jan. 10 national championship game in Indianapolis.
“We are so happy for Dan and his family,” Smart said in a release. “He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia football and the Athens community. Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program. While he will coach with us for the upcoming College Football Playoff, we will move forward with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators. Dan and I are both looking forward to preparing for the CFP.”
Lanning, 35, was Georgia’s outside linebackers coach for one year before a promotion to defensive coordinator in February 2019. He was inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Memphis for two seasons until he was hired by Smart.
Lanning joined the Memphis staff in 2016 after spending the 2015 season at Alabama as a graduate assistant coach with the outside linebackers. Prior to Alabama, Lanning held positions at Pittsburgh (2011), Arizona State (2012-13) and Sam Houston State (2014).
Lanning got his start in coaching as an assistant at Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Mo., from 2008-10. In his three seasons there, he coached special teams, defensive backs and wide receivers.
A Richmond, Mo., native, Lanning played linebacker at William Jewell College, located in Liberty, Mo. He earned two Bachelor of Science degrees in physical education and secondary education in 2008. Two years later, Lanning completed coursework for his master’s degree in secondary administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Mo.
Lanning and his wife, Sauphia, have three sons: Caden, Kniles and Titan.
