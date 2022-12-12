NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Louisiana State vs Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) celebrates after a victory against the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 3, 2022.

 Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Georgia Bulldogs senior safety Christopher Smith and junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter were named Associated Press first-team All-Americans, according to an announcement Monday. 

Georgia (13-0), the Southeastern Conference champion and top seed in the College Football Playoff, is one of three programs to have more than one player on the team and the only one to have a pair on defense.

