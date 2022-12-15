Christopher Smith

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown during the Bulldogs’ 50-30 win over LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship game on Dec. 3, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 Perry McIntyre

Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith and junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter are the latest Bulldogs to earn unanimous college football All-American distinction. 

The NCAA compiles a definitive All-America squad for its annual record book by using these five selectors: the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press (AP), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News (SN) and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Unanimous All-Americans are first-team choices of all five of the selectors, and there were only 14 of them this season with Georgia and USC the only schools to have two. Also, the unanimous choices are Consensus All-Americans. 