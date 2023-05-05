South Carolina vs. Georgia (4/7/23)

Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace after Georgia’s match against South Carolina at Henry Feild Stadium at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

 Tony Walsh

Jeff Wallace, who has been with the University of Georgia as a student-athlete and coach for more than 40 years, announced Friday he would be retiring at the end of this season.

“Jeff Wallace is Georgia women’s tennis,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “He played for and learned from the legendary Dan Magill and immediately seized the opportunity to lead the program with integrity and commitment to the student-athletes. The program’s rise to national prominence under Jeff’s leadership includes more than 800 victories, six national championships and countless successful graduates of the University of Georgia. While Jeff will be missed, he will forever be a part of the Bulldog family.” 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.