College of Charleston vs. Georgia (8/28/22)

Georgia defender Morgan Hart (29) during a match against College of Charleston at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

 Tony Walsh

The Georgia Bulldogs women's soccer team entered conference play riding a five-game winning streak, pushing their record to 6-2.

The Bulldogs closed non-conference play with a 2-0 victory on Senior Day against South Florida. The winning streak also includes a dominant 7-0 victory over Kennesaw State, which saw the Bulldogs improve to 37-1-3 versus in-state competition in the history of Georgia soccer.

