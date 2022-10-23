The Georgia women's soccer team has registered back-to-back shutouts in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 2012 behind the performance of freshman goalkeeper Jordan Brown.
Brown, the first freshman goalkeeper to start for Georgia since 2006, has recorded six saves in her first two starts. The Bulldogs traveled to Lexington and the Bell Soccer Complex to take on Kentucky in a Sunday afternoon contest, starting the final road trip of the year Sunday with a 3-0 victory over Kentucky to bolster their NCAA tournament résumé, and extend their win streak to three.
In order for the Bulldogs to reach their goals, senior midfielder Abby Boyan will have to play well. The senior from New Jersey made history Sunday, as Boyan made her record breaking 88th career start. The Bulldogs started fast as junior Madison Haugen quickly maneuvered her way around a Wildcat defender to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match. The goal was Haugen’s second on the year. In the 10th minute, Kentucky’s first real scoring threat was stifled as Brown made a spectacular diving save. Later in the first half, Haugen had her second scoring chance of the game narrowly miss as the ball caromed off the top of the crossbar. In the 28th minute, Georgia senior defender Cecily Stoute made a spectacular defensive play to stop the Kentucky attack and keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard. Georgia held a 1-0 lead at the half after a strong defensive effort.
Offensively in the first half, the Bulldogs had plenty of scoring chances, but were only able to muster one goal. The goals would come in bunches in the second half. After a Kentucky foul inside the box, Georgia was awarded a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Senior Abby Boyan put an exclamation point on her 88th career start by extending the Bulldog lead to 2-0 with her second goal of the year. Boyan was involved in the action again in the 65th minute as the New Jersey native was be credited with one of the assists on Georgia’s third goal of the day from Rebecca Womer.
Georgia victory was significant on multiple levels, as it recorded a third clean sheet conference play for the first time since 2010. Sunday’s victory in Lexington also clinched a first-round bye and top four seed in the SEC tournament for Georgia.
Following the match, Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine talked about the importance of the victory. McAlpine said “At this time of year, a win is all we’re trying to get. We weren’t our best, especially in the first half. We got a good early goal, but we didn’t bring the energy and urgency that we want. We got a couple extra goals and gave ourselves a chance to breathe a little bit, which is exactly what we’re looking for at this time of year. It puts us one step closer to going to Pensacola.”
With Pensacola and SEC women’s soccer tournament looming, Georgia will look to close out the regular season on a high note as the Bulldogs travel to Starkville Thursday, October 27 to take on Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m.. The game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.
