Tennessee vs. Georgia (10/9/22)

Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine during a match against Tennessee at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

 Tony Walsh

The Georgia women's soccer team has registered back-to-back shutouts in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 2012 behind the performance of freshman goalkeeper Jordan Brown.

Brown, the first freshman goalkeeper to start for Georgia since 2006, has recorded six saves in her first two starts. The Bulldogs traveled to Lexington and the Bell Soccer Complex to take on Kentucky in a Sunday afternoon contest, starting the final road trip of the year Sunday with a 3-0 victory over Kentucky to bolster their NCAA tournament résumé, and extend their win streak to three.

