SC vs. Georgia (9/22/22)

Georgia defender Madison Haugen (17) during a match against SC at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo by Kayla Renie)

 Kayla Renie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With a three-goal burst in the second half, the University of Georgia soccer team rebounded with a 3-0 win over Florida Sunday afternoon before 330 spectators at Donald R. Dizney Stadium and an ESPNU national television audience.

For Georgia (8-3-0, 2-1-0 SEC), it extended its unbeaten streak against Florida (2-8-0, 0-3-0 SEC) to five straight matches and earned its first-ever victory over the Gators in Gainesville. The Bulldogs had previously posted road ties in 1995 and 2020. The win also gave the Bulldogs their second SEC road win of the season, matching last year’s total.

