In the first of two monumental matchups between Georgia and Tennessee athletics this week, the No. 6-seeded Bulldogs faced the No. seed Volunteers in Pensacola’s Ashton Brosnsham Soccer Complex in the quarterfinals at the SEC women’s soccer tournament Tuesday afternoon.
With a 2-0 victory, Georgia advances in the SEC tournament for the first time since 2014.
Facing Tennessee, advancing was a tall task for the Bulldogs. In the regular season, the Volunteers captured a share of the SEC East crown. Tennessee also came into Pensacola as the defending SEC Tournament champion. In the regular season meeting between Georgia and Tennessee, the Volunteers came away with a 2-0 victory in Athens. The postseason, however, is essentially a brand-new season.
One major change the Bulldogs have made since the last meeting with Tennessee was inserting freshman phenom Jordan Brown in goal. The move has worked out extremely well for the Bulldogs recently as Brown is a two-time recipient of SEC freshman of the week honors. For the Bulldogs to advance past Tennessee Tuesday afternoon, Brown would have to continue her stellar play, and play well she did. Brown recorded six saves in victory.
In the opening minutes of the match, the Georgia defense survived a flurry of Tennessee scoring chances with the help of a few spectacular saves from Brown. Offensively, the Bulldogs capitalized on a Tennessee turnover to take a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. The goal was an absolute rocket from senior Dani Murguia. In the 27th minute, Georgia goalkeeper Brown made another acrobatic save to preserve the Georgia lead.
The Georgia offense continued to apply pressure in the late stages of the first half. Georgia junior forward Tori Penn was in the right place at the right time, scoring Georgia’s second goal of the day off a deflection to give Georgia 2-0 lead, and all the momentum at the half. The Georgia defense continued their aggressive play to hold Tennessee scoreless through the first 60 minutes.
The Bulldogs defense capped off a dominant performance to hold on for a 2-0 victory. The victory over top 25 ranked Tennessee, gave Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine a signature win in his first year in Athens, and cements Georgia’s place in the NCAA Tournament.
McAlpine gave his thoughts on the victory postgame, saying “it was a massive win. We had to weather that first bit of pressure from Tennessee — they’re a fantastic team and the energy they brought was good. I thought we were a little nervous to start the game, but once we settled in and Dani hit that goal against the run of play, we settled in, and we executed some of the things we were trying to accomplish, and we scored two goals. I’m extremely proud of the way they fight through the moments of the game and found a way to win.”
Georgia will return to action Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET to face No. 2 seed South Carolina. The Bulldogs will be making their first appearance in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament since 2010.
