Ole Miss vs. Georgia (10/20/22)

Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine during a match against Ole Miss at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

 Tony Walsh

In the first of two monumental matchups between Georgia and Tennessee athletics this week, the No. 6-seeded Bulldogs faced the No. seed Volunteers in Pensacola’s Ashton Brosnsham Soccer Complex in the quarterfinals at the SEC women’s soccer tournament Tuesday afternoon.

With a 2-0 victory, Georgia advances in the SEC tournament for the first time since 2014.

Recommended for you