Tennessee vs. Georgia (10/9/22)

Georgia defender Cecily Stoute (24) during a match against Tennessee at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

 Tony Walsh

Advancing to the NCAA Tournament is a critical goal to accomplish when trying to build a perennial championship contending program. That goal was accomplished on Monday afternoon by the Georgia Bulldogs women's soccer team.

In Year 1 under Keidane McAlpine, the Bulldogs have created many milestone moments including reaching the NCAA Tournament. The opportunity for the Bulldogs to get into the NCAA Tournament came in part due to a more difficult non-conference schedule that included defending national champion Florida State and Wake Forest. The Bulldogs also excelled in SEC play posting a 5-3-2 record. Georgia’s run to the semifinals in Pensacola at the SEC Tournament, coupled with an RPI of 28 solidified its place in the NCAA field.

