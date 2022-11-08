Advancing to the NCAA Tournament is a critical goal to accomplish when trying to build a perennial championship contending program. That goal was accomplished on Monday afternoon by the Georgia Bulldogs women's soccer team.
In Year 1 under Keidane McAlpine, the Bulldogs have created many milestone moments including reaching the NCAA Tournament. The opportunity for the Bulldogs to get into the NCAA Tournament came in part due to a more difficult non-conference schedule that included defending national champion Florida State and Wake Forest. The Bulldogs also excelled in SEC play posting a 5-3-2 record. Georgia’s run to the semifinals in Pensacola at the SEC Tournament, coupled with an RPI of 28 solidified its place in the NCAA field.
It will be a battle of Bulldogs Friday night as No. 7 seed Georgia will host the Southern Conference champions Samford Bulldogs at Turner Soccer Complex at 6 p.m. ET. Samford's head coach is Todd Yelton, previously the head girls soccer coach at Parkview High School in the late 1990s.
Friday night will be the first time since 2007 when Georgia blasted Alabama A&M 6-1 that the Bulldogs have hosted an NCAA Tournament game. Georgia is one of nine Southeastern Conference schools represented in the tournament field. It will be the Bulldogs' 10th appearance in the NCAA Tournament in the history of the program. Friday’s match will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.
