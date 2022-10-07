College of Charleston vs. Georgia (8/28/22)

Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine during a match against College of Charleston at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

 Tony Walsh

Despite having an 8-4 overall record, the Georgia Bulldogs entered their Thursday night women's soccer clash with Vanderbilt and Nashville at just 2-2 through the first four games of the Southeastern Conference slate.

The Bulldogs followed up the first road win at Florida in school history with a narrow 2-1 loss to No. 5-ranked Alabama last Thursday. Facing Vanderbilt on Thursday night, the Bulldogs were up against one of the most consistent teams in the SEC. The Commodores have won three out of the last four SEC championships — Vanderbilt was victorious in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

