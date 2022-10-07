Despite having an 8-4 overall record, the Georgia Bulldogs entered their Thursday night women's soccer clash with Vanderbilt and Nashville at just 2-2 through the first four games of the Southeastern Conference slate.
The Bulldogs followed up the first road win at Florida in school history with a narrow 2-1 loss to No. 5-ranked Alabama last Thursday. Facing Vanderbilt on Thursday night, the Bulldogs were up against one of the most consistent teams in the SEC. The Commodores have won three out of the last four SEC championships — Vanderbilt was victorious in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Coming into Thursday night’s matchup, the Vanderbilt soccer complex has been a house of horrors for the Bulldogs in recent years. The Bulldogs looked to snap a six-match losing streak to the Commodores. A win would also give the Bulldogs three road wins in a season for the first time since 2013. The Bulldogs did not win, but they did put an end to the six-match losing streak against the Commodores playing to a 1-1 draw.
The Bulldogs' pivotal clash with the Commodores began with a quick pace, as in the second minute an apparent Vanderbilt goal was disallowed due to an offsides ruling. Vanderbilt quickly capitalized on a free kick just outside the box as Alex Kerr gave the Commodores an early 1-0 lead in the fourth minute off an assist from Abi Brighton. In a 1-0 hole early, Georgia ramped up the aggressiveness.
In the 16th minute, Bulldog freshman Cate Hardin recorded her first assist of the season. The Marietta native launched a long ball into the box, finding sophomore Ellie Gilbert to tie the game at one. The equalizer was Gilbert’s first goal since the season opener versus Georgia Southern. Despite a Georgia corner kick late in the first half, the score remained even at 1 after the first 45 minutes.
Georgia opened the second half with a scoring opportunity on a free kick by senior Abby Boyan. The ball was deflected away by the Vanderbilt goalkeeper to keep the game tied. Georgia continued to push the pace as the Bulldogs led the Commodores 6-1 in terms of shots on goal with 30 minutes remaining in the contest. Georgia had one last chance to score with a minute left in the game, but the Bulldogs failed to capitalize, partly due to the Vanderbilt goalkeeper’s stellar performance, recording seven saves. The contest ended in a 1-1 draw.
Even though a draw was obviously not the goal for the Bulldogs, Thursday night’s result earned Georgia a point, pulling the Bulldogs even with the Commodores in the conference standings. Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine spoke about his team’s performance after the match.
“I thought we started a bit slow, Vandy came out extremely hard and it took us a second to get into the game, but I liked our response," McAlpine said. "We got back on the board fairly quickly. We proceeded to get going a bit and had some good shots. A little unfortunate we didn’t get the win at the end, but overall, a decent performance.”
Georgia returns home Sunday, as the Bulldogs face No. 19 Tennessee in a nationally televised match on SEC Network at 4 p.m.
