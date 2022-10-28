The Georgia women's soccer program finished the regular season strong with a 1-1 draw Thursday night in a pivotal matchup at Mississippi State.
The two teams entered the match separated by only three points in the standings with Georgia sitting at sixth with 16 points and Mississippi State at seventh with 13 points. On this decision day, the stakes were high. With a win or draw, Georgia would clinch a bye in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2011, while a loss would force it to play in the first round on Sunday.
Historically, Starkville has been kind to Georgia, as the team improved to 8-1-1 on the road in Starkville at the conclusion of Thursday night’s action. In order for Georgia to continue its good fortune in Starkville, goalkeeper Jordan Brown would have to continue her stellar play. The Las Vegas native came in having earned freshman of the week honors in consecutive weeks. Georgia’s offense looked to continue their trend of getting off to fasts starts, as Georgia was 11-0 when scoring first on the season entering Thursday’s regular season finale.
In a defensive minded first half, Georgia earned three corner kicks in short succession. However, it was held scoreless through the first 25 minutes of the match. The extremely physical play continued on both sides. Through the first 45 minutes, the battle of the Bulldogs remained scoreless. There were limited scoring chances in the first half with only five shots on goal between both squads. Mississippi State struck first in the 46th minute on their first position as the ball trickled past Georgia goalkeeper Brown to give Mississippi State a 1-0 lead.
Nine minutes later, in the 55th minute Georgia answered back with the equalizer from 18 yards out courtesy of Madison Haugen. The goal was Haugen ‘s third on the year. In the 59th minute, Georgia’s Brown redeemed herself with a diving save. Georgia avoided danger in the 76th minute clearing a promising Mississippi State corner kick over the box. After more strong defensive play, the match ended a 1-1 draw. The match only saw eight combined shots on goal.
The result earned Georgia a first-round bye in the SEC tournament for the first time since 2011, and gave Georgia an undefeated record on the road for just the second time in school history. The Bulldogs will return to action in Pensacola on Tuesday, November 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs will have another crack at No. 3 seed Tennessee, after the Volunteers beat the Bulldogs 2-0 in the regular season in Athens.
Commented