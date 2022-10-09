Tennessee vs. Georgia (10/9/22)

Georgia forward Mallie McKenzie (28) during a match against Tennessee at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

 Tony Walsh

On Sunday afternoon, Georgia's women's soccer team welcomed in a top 25 conference opponent for the third straight week.

The 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers rolled into Athens and the Turner Soccer Complex on a three-match winning streak, with wins over Kentucky, Ole Miss and Missouri respectively. For the Bulldogs, a win over a ranked team has been rather elusive of late. The Bulldogs entered Sunday’s contest having not won against a ranked team since a 2-1 victory versus No. 5 LSU in 2021. The Bulldogs failed to turn the tide in front of a packed house at the Turner Soccer Complex, as the Bulldogs fell 2-0.

