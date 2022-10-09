On Sunday afternoon, Georgia's women's soccer team welcomed in a top 25 conference opponent for the third straight week.
The 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers rolled into Athens and the Turner Soccer Complex on a three-match winning streak, with wins over Kentucky, Ole Miss and Missouri respectively. For the Bulldogs, a win over a ranked team has been rather elusive of late. The Bulldogs entered Sunday’s contest having not won against a ranked team since a 2-1 victory versus No. 5 LSU in 2021. The Bulldogs failed to turn the tide in front of a packed house at the Turner Soccer Complex, as the Bulldogs fell 2-0.
The match got off to a physical start, as Tennessee was awarded a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. On the free kick, the Georgia wall kept Tennessee from scoring. Minutes later, the physical play continued as Wisconsin transfer Joyelle Washington was given a yellow card for the Bulldogs. Offensively, Georgia’s aggressiveness forced Tennessee to play a more defensively minded brand of soccer. In the 27th minute, the Bulldogs defense was on display as Georgia goalkeeper Liz Beardsley made a terrific save to keep the match scoreless. Despite having multiple scoring opportunities inside the box and controlling position in the first half, the Bulldogs would fail to score in the first 45 minutes. The score remained tied at the half.
In the 61st minute, Tennessee blew a golden opportunity to score as a shot by Mackenzie George went just wide of the goal. The Georgia offense was jolted by the insertion of Collins Hill grad Danielle Lewin. Lewin provided a spark offensively as Georgia continued to apply pressure. In the 68th minute, Georgia avoided disaster, as Liz Beardsley made a spectacular save on a ball that was launched into the box off a Tennessee corner. Tennessee would convert on a deflection off of Beardsley to take a 1-0 lead. Fourty-one seconds later the floodgates would open as Tennessee forward Jada Thomas scored her 12th goal of the season leaving Georgia staring at a 2-0 deficit with 11 minutes left in the match. The Bulldogs did not have enough fire power to mount a comeback.
If there is a silver lining for the Bulldogs, it is that Georgia has shown the ability to compete with the upper echelon of the Southeastern Conference. In tight games everything is magnified. Slight defensive miscommunications and the inability to convert on early scoring chances came back to bite the Bulldogs Sunday. Growing pains are a part of building a program.
Following the loss, Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said “The difference in the game, I thought for a large period of the game was possession, I thought we played in their end for a large part of the game. The difference was they were willing to take chances. They were willing to take risks. We have to be willing to be more determined in taking those moments and taking those risks. I didn’t think we closed the game, and to me that’s the difference in the game-the shear moments, the risks they took and the chances. We had some opportunities to take them, and we just didn’t take them.”
The Bulldogs will have another opportunity to grow Friday, October 14, as Georgia continues its homestand versus Missouri. The game can be seen on SEC Network Plus at 7 p.m. ET.
