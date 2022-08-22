Georgia defender Madison Haugen (17), Georgia forward Mallie McKenzie (28), Georgia forward Dani Murguia (4), Georgia forward Alexis Parker (22) during a match against Florida State at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
For a program looking to build itself into a consistent contender like the Georgia women’s soccer team, it is important to win the season opener in order to build positive momentum for the remainder of the season.
The 2022 Bulldogs did just that with a victory over in-state rival Georgia Southern last Thursday.
In the eighth minute of the contest, junior forward Tori Penn’s fourth career goal off an assist from senior midfielder Mallie McKenzie gave Georgia an 1-0 lead. Senior forward Dani Murgia gave the Bulldogs a spark off the bench, as the Texas native extended the Georgia lead to 2-0 late in the first half heading in her 14th career goal. Georgia added their third goal tonight, this time courtesy of a header from sophomore midfielder Ellie Gilbert.
The Bulldogs continued their outstanding offensive performance pushing the lead to 4-0 courtesy of junior defender Taylor Rish’s first career goal in the 82nd minute.
Despite winning in convincing fashion in their opener, the Bulldogs faced a daunting task Sunday as the No. 1-ranked, defending national champion Florida State Seminoles rolled into Athens for a nationally televised afternoon contest. In a 3-1 Georgia loss, Georgia’s up-tempo attack gave the Bulldogs opportunities early, but a Georgia turnover allowed the Seminoles to strike first in the sixth minute.
The Florida State defense continued to give Georgia problems, as another Georgia turnover turned into a second Florida State goal in the 25th minute. In the 27th minute, Georgia quickly responded with a goal of their own from senior Dani Murgia to cut the deficit to 2-1. Georgia’s struggles with set pieces last season reared its ugly head Sunday as a third Seminole goal was headed in to stretch the Florida State win back to a two-goal advantage at the break. The third goal was a backbreaker for the Bulldogs.
Despite giving up three goals, Georgia’s inexperienced goalkeeper Liz Beardsley played well by recording six saves. Playing elite competition like Florida State will certainly provide the Bulldogs with opportunities to grow before conference play.
Georgia faces its first road test when it travels to Winston-Salem to battle Wake Forest on Thursday, August 25. Thursday’s match will kick off at 5 p.m. on the ESPN app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.