GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fourth-seeded Georgia dropped a 67-62 decision to top-seeded South Carolina on Sunday in the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Lady Bulldogs moved to 20-6 overall this season, including a 10-6 mark against SEC opponents. Georgia will now await its NCAA Tournament assignment, which will be revealed on Selection Monday on March 15.
Georgia was led by senior guard Que Morrison, who posted 20 points and eight rebounds. Senior center Jenna Staiti contributed 10 points, five rebounds, and three blocked shots, while sophomore forward Javyn Nicholson added eight points. Staiti reached double figures in scoring for the 30th time in 35 games.
South Carolina improved to 22-4 overall and 15-2 against the league. The Gamecocks got 27 points from sophomore forward Aliyah Boston and 18 from junior guard Destanni Henderson. South Carolina won the tournament for the sixth time in seven seasons.
The teams were tied 35-35 at halftime and were deadlocked again at 43-43 in the third quarter. But South Carolina closed on a 9-0 run to make it 52-43 heading into the final period.
Georgia got as close as three at 65-62 with 17 seconds remaining on Morrison’s 3-pointer, but the Lady Bulldogs were unable to close the gap any further.
The Lady Bulldogs were making their first appearance in the SEC Tournament final since 2004.
