NCAA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play against the UAB Blazers during the first half at Sanford Stadium.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

The Saturday, Sept. 25, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Vanderbilt in Nashville got an early start time, it was announced Monday.

The game will kick off at noon and will be televised by the SEC Network, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office.

Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 23-3.

Before facing Vanderbilt on the road, the Bulldogs host South Carolina this Saturday for a 7 p.m. game.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.