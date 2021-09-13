urgent Georgia-Vanderbilt football gets early kickoff slot From Staff Reports Sep 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play against the UAB Blazers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Saturday, Sept. 25, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Vanderbilt in Nashville got an early start time, it was announced Monday.The game will kick off at noon and will be televised by the SEC Network, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 23-3.Before facing Vanderbilt on the road, the Bulldogs host South Carolina this Saturday for a 7 p.m. game. 