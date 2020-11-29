NCAA Football: Georgia at South Carolina

Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Brad Johnson (19) sacks South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4), causing a fumble, during the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina recovered the fumble. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

 Jeff Blake

The Saturday, Dec. 5, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Vanderbilt in Athens received an afternoon kickoff slot, according to an announcement Sunday by the league office.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. and will be televised by the SEC Network. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 21-3.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.