Georgia’s season-opening football game at Vanderbilt, scheduled for this Saturday in Nashville, will be carried on a different channel after schedules were juggled based on Hurricane Dorian's path.
Georgia-Vanderbilt will now be carried on ESPN, the network announced Thursday. Kickoff time will remain 7:30 p.m.
The game was previously slated for telecast on the SEC Network. Because of Hurricane Dorian’s path toward the state of Florida, the Boise State-Florida State contest — scheduled for a Saturday, 7 p.m. kickoff in Jacksonville — has now been moved to Tallahassee, will kick off at Noon on the same day, and will be televised by ESPNEWS. The Georgia Southern-LSU game will now occupy the 7:30 time slot on the SEC Network.
All announcing teams will remain as assigned, the network said.