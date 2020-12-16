The Georgia Bulldogs will not play a replacement football game Saturday after a cancellation from Vanderbilt.
The game was cancelled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols. The Vanderbilt at Georgia game was declared a no-contest by the league office.
The Bulldogs had looked for a replacement foe for this weekend since it got the news on Vanderbilt this week.
“While we conducted our due diligence in finding a replacement game, we were unable to make it happen,” Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said. “We now focus on our upcoming bowl game. We are also working on alternative ways to honor our senior class, who deserve the opportunity to be celebrated as one of the most prolific classes in University of Georgia history.”
