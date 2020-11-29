ATLANTA — Led by 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks from senior center Jenna Staiti, the Georgia women's basketball team downed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 75-69 Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.
Staiti’s effort marked the 10th time in 11 games she has scored in double figures. It was also her fourth double-double and her sixth 20-point effort during that span.
Georgia improves to 2-0 this season and 36-7 all time against Georgia Tech. The victory also marked Joni Taylor’s 100th win as head coach at Georgia and the 999th in program history.
“This was a rivalry game between two good teams, so we knew it was going to be a great game,” Taylor said. “They made runs, we made runs — and that is what really good teams do. We obviously have a few things to work on and improve, but I am happy for our team and excited to leave here with a win.”
With the score tied at 63-63 in overtime, freshman Sarah Ashlee Barker knocked in a short jump shot to give the Lady Bulldogs a 65-63 lead. Then, with 1:13 left, senior Que Morrison nailed a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to extend the Georgia advantage to 68-64. From there, Georgia knocked in free-throws and hung on for the win in overtime.
In the first quarter, Lorela Cubaj stopped an early Georgia Tech scoring drought with a 3-pointer to put her team ahead 7-6. The Lady Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the floor and committed just two turnovers in the first 10 minutes, but still trailed 18-17.
Javyn Nicholson gave the Lady Bulldogs valuable minutes off the bench, scoring six early points to help Georgia build a 27-24 advantage with 5:22 remaining in the second quarter.
An 8-0 run by the Lady Bulldogs forced Tech to take a timeout, trailing 33-24 with 3:34 left before the half. Eight different Georgia players scored in the opening 20 minutes, as a balanced effort helped the Lady Bulldogs build a 39-32 lead at the break.
Tech scored the first three baskets of the third quarter, but was quieted down by a pair of Georgia 3-pointers — one from Morrison and the other from Staiti. Georgia’s lead was slim at 45-41 midway through the third.
The Yellow Jackets hit five of their final seven field goals and forced too many Georgia miscues to lead 53-49 going into the fourth.
Tech then missed nine-straight field goals and Staiti went to work in the fourth quarter, scoring six quick points to give Georgia the 60-57 advantage. Down 63-61, Cubaj knocked in a hook shot to knot the score at 63-all. Morrison’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short and the two teams went to overtime, where Barker and Morrison sealed the win.
