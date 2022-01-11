The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship on Saturday, January 15 in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.
Gates open at Noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.
All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, January 11 through Thursday, January 13 via an online request form. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 14.
All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.
Details will be forthcoming on GeorgiaDogs.com and via UGAAA social media channels.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
