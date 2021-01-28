The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Georgia Tech football’s full 2021 schedule on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets’ 12-game slate includes seven home dates, five road contests and five games against teams that were nationally ranked to close the 2020 season, including three top-10 opponents.
After ACC teams played modified schedules in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference plans to return to its traditional 12-game schedules in 2021. The conference’s schedule rotation will include the opponents that each team was originally slated to play at home and on the road in 2021. For Georgia Tech, that includes ACC home contests versus North Carolina (Sept. 25), Pitt (Oct. 2), Virginia Tech (Oct. 30) and Boston College (Nov. 13). The Yellow Jackets will travel for conference games at Clemson (Sept. 18), Duke (Oct. 9), Virginia (Oct. 23) and Miami (Nov. 6).
The Jackets’ full 12-game schedule also includes previously announced non-conference home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Northern Illinois (Sept. 4), Kennesaw State (Sept. 11) and Georgia (Nov. 27), as well as a road contest at Notre Dame (Nov. 20).
In all, the Yellow Jackets’ rigorous schedule includes five opponents that were nationally ranked in the final Associated Press top 25 poll of the 2020 season: No. 3 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Georgia, No. 18 North Carolina and No. 22 Miami. Clemson and Notre Dame represented the ACC in the 2020 College Football Playoff and Georgia and North Carolina both earned spots in New Year’s Six bowl games.
One of Georgia Tech’s four ACC home games in 2021 will be played at nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Tech’s six-year agreement to host one contest per season at the state-of-the-art home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons. The opponent and date for the 2021 “Mayhem at MBS” game will be finalized and announced in the near future.
Tickets for the “Mayhem at MBS” contest will be included in Georgia Tech football’s 2021 season ticket packages. Season ticket information will also be finalized and announced in the near future.
2021 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (* denotes ACC games)
Sept. 4 vs. Northern Illinois (Atlanta, Ga. – Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Sept. 11 vs. Kennesaw State (Atlanta, Ga. – Bobby Dodd Stadium)
*Sept. 18 at Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)
*Sept. 25 vs. North Carolina (Atlanta, Ga.)
*Oct. 2 vs. Pitt (Atlanta, Ga.)
*Oct. 9 at Duke (Durham, N.C.)
*Oct. 23 at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)
*Oct. 30 vs. Virginia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)
*Nov. 6 at Miami (Fla.) (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
*Nov. 13 vs. Boston College (Atlanta, Ga.)
Nov. 20 at Notre Dame (South Bend, Ind.)
Nov. 27 vs. Georgia (Atlanta, Ga. – Bobby Dodd Stadium)
