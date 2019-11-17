ATHENS — History was made Sunday afternoon as Georgia Tech women’s basketball defeated Georgia 73-40, winning in Athens for the first time in program history.
Georgia Tech dominated from 3-point range, shooting 57 percent, with five different Yellow Jackets connecting from long range in Stegeman Coliseum. Tech remained perfect on the season with the win, improving to 3-0.
“I thought we came in here and played really well today after a slow start,” Tech head coach Nell Fortner said. “Georgia got out and came after us early. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we kept our confidence. I thought our team showed a real toughness today to come into this setting, a place where Georgia Tech had never won before, and hang tough and eventually play well. I’m really proud of this bunch.”
The Jackets shook off a slow start, hitting their first field goal of the game from Kierra Fletcher at the 1:52 mark of the first quarter. Fletcher’s jumper sparked a 15-2 run spanning quarters, erasing an early 10-point deficit and giving Tech a narrow 16-15 advantage following back-to-back triples from Jasmine Carson. The teams tied the score three times in the second quarter before Tech closed the half with a 9-4 spurt fueled by seven points from Lotta-Maj Lahtinen to give the Jackets a 29-26 lead at halftime.
Tech came out strong in the second half, opening the third quarter with eight unanswered points to open its first double-digit lead of the game. Georgia (2-1) cut it to single digits thereafter, but the Jackets answered back, breaking open control of the game, ending the frame with a 13-2 run for a 50-32 lead to begin the final quarter. The Jackets continued to pull away in the final frame, opening a 30-point advantage off a Lorela Cubaj 3-pointer. Fletcher hit her first career triple before Nerea Hermosa scored the final bucket of the game for the final score, 73-40.
Pan led the Jackets with 20 points after being held to just two points in the first half. Fletcher added 16 points, followed by 15 points from Carson (a career-high) and 11 from Lahtinen. After trailing 22-14 on the boards in the first half, the Jackets won the battle, 25-14, in the second half to win the battle on the glass, 39-36.
For the game, Tech shot 43.5 percent (27-62), 51.1 percent (12-21) from 3-point range and 63.6 percent (7-11) from the free throw line. The Jackets committed only 10 turnovers, while forcing Georgia into 19 and converting the miscues into 27 points. Georgia shot 34.0 percent (18-53) from the floor and 33.3 percent (3-9) from the charity stripe.